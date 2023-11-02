Thursday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
Where L.A. City Is Quietly Removing Bike Lanes and Adding On-Street Car Parking
Six streets where LADOT added motorist parking at the expense of bicyclist safety. And the city wonders why traffic deaths keep increasing?
Eyes on the Street: Santa Monica Extending Michigan Greenway
Santa Monica's 700-foot long 20th Street bike/walk project isn't long or expensive, but it is very strategic. The facility is expected to open March 2024.
Eyes on the Street: New Protected Bikeway in La Cañada
The city of La Cañada Flintridge recently completed its Foothill Link Bikeway and Pedestrian Greenbelt Project, which includes a half-mile of protected bikeway along Foothill Boulevard between La Canada Plaza Road and Hillard Avenue