Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

9:24 AM PDT on November 2, 2023

Culver City’s new Higuera Street Bridge over Ballona Creek. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Carnage: Police Seek Driver In Deadly Wilmington Hit-and-Run (KTLA)
    • DUI Suspected In Fatal Boquet Canyon Crash (SC Signal)
    • Loved Ones Recall Surfer Killed In Car Crash (Malibu Times)
    • Video Of Hollywood Driver Crashing Into Cars/Restaurant (KTLA)
  • South Bay Local Travel Network Means Sharrows (LAist)
  • CA High-Speed Rail Plans Fourth Track To Anaheim (OC Register)
  • Exhibit Tells Stories of Chinese Displacement For L.A. Union Station (The Source)
  • Culver City Officially Opens New Higeura Street Bridge With Bikeway (CC Crossroads)
  • Charges Against Firm City Plans To Contract For Caltrans 710 Home Sales (So Pasadenan)
  • Be Streetsblog's Friend on BlueSky

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

