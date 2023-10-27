Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

9:03 AM PDT on October 27, 2023

Arroyo Fest – bike/walk/run/skate the 110 Freeway on Sunday October 29

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Metro

Metro Equity Assessments find Metro Freeway Widening Projects are Good for Low Income Communities of Color

Metro says its "Transportation infrastructure investments must be targeted toward those with the greatest mobility needs first" but a recent perfunctory Metro equity assessment report calls the agency's commitment to equity into question

October 27, 2023
Metro

Metro Transit Ambassadors are Here to Stay

The Metro board now unanimously supports for the ambassador program. Today's approval authorizes Metro to transition the currently contracted program in-house over the next twelve months

October 26, 2023
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

October 25, 2023
