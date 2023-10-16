Heart of L.A. CicLAvia 2023 – Open Thread

This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

Yesterday, CicLAvia took to the streets of central Los Angeles with the latest iteration of its roughly annual Heart of Los Angeles route. The 7.8-mile route opened streets in the L.A. City communities of Boyle Heights and many parts of Downtown: Chinatown, Little Tokyo, Historic Core, Broadway, and South Park. The event was produced by the nonprofit CicLAvia, with Metro as presenting sponsor.

It's difficult to keep exact track of where CicLAvia hasn't been these days, but yesterday's event appears to have been the first time for branches of the route on First Street to Evergreen Cemetery in Boyle Heights, and on Figueroa Street to the Convention Center area in South Park.

As with every HOLA CicLAvia event, tens of thousands of Angelenos showed up, mostly on bike, but also lots on foot, skates, scooters, and more. Unseasonably hot mid-October temperatures didn't appear to impact attendance.

Cyclists and vendors on First Street, at Soto Metro E Line Station

CicLAvia participants enjoying the iconic new 6th Street Viaduct

CicLAvia on First Street in Boyle Heights

CicLAvia on Figueroa Street in downtown L.A.

CicLAvia skaters and cyclists on St. Louis Street in Boyle Heights

How was your experience at yesterday's CicLAvia: Heart of L.A.?

Reminder: more exciting open streets events this year with Arroyo Fest (Sunday October 29) and CicLAvia: South L.A. (Sunday December 3).