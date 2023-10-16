Heart of L.A. CicLAvia 2023 – Open Thread

Yesterday, CicLAvia took to the streets of central Los Angeles with the latest iteration of its roughly annual Heart of Los Angeles route. The 7.8-mile route opened streets in the L.A. City communities of Boyle Heights and many parts of Downtown: Chinatown, Little Tokyo, Historic Core, Broadway, and South Park. The event was produced by the nonprofit CicLAvia, with Metro as presenting sponsor.
It's difficult to keep exact track of where CicLAvia hasn't been these days, but yesterday's event appears to have been the first time for branches of the route on First Street to Evergreen Cemetery in Boyle Heights, and on Figueroa Street to the Convention Center area in South Park.
As with every HOLA CicLAvia event, tens of thousands of Angelenos showed up, mostly on bike, but also lots on foot, skates, scooters, and more. Unseasonably hot mid-October temperatures didn't appear to impact attendance.
How was your experience at yesterday's CicLAvia: Heart of L.A.?