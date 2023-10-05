Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

8:49 AM PDT on October 5, 2023

Chief Michel Moore gets BolaWrapped during a 2019 demonstration and announcement of the first pilot program. Source: BolaWrap video of briefing.

SGV Connect

SGV Connect 118: ArroyoFest

Coming soon - Sunday October 29 2023 - ArroyoFest will take place on a portion of the 110 Freeway closed to cars - from South Pasadena to Lincoln Height/Cypress Park

October 5, 2023
Caltrans

Caltrans Announces $300 Million “Super 605” Freeway Enhancement Project

The Super 605 project does not appear to expand or widen the freeway itself, but focuses on maintaining/rehabilitating the existing roadway.

October 4, 2023
Los Angeles Walks

Celebrate Los Angeles Walks Turning Twenty-Five!

Celebrate at Los Angeles Walks Sidewalk Soirée next week. Also the organization is hiring a new Executive Director - apply today.

October 3, 2023
