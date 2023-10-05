Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
See all posts
SGV Connect 118: ArroyoFest
Coming soon - Sunday October 29 2023 - ArroyoFest will take place on a portion of the 110 Freeway closed to cars - from South Pasadena to Lincoln Height/Cypress Park
Caltrans Announces $300 Million “Super 605” Freeway Enhancement Project
The Super 605 project does not appear to expand or widen the freeway itself, but focuses on maintaining/rehabilitating the existing roadway.
Streetsblog LA is supported by Foothill Transit
Foothill Transit Summer Sale - 50% Off, 100% Go
Save now →
Celebrate Los Angeles Walks Turning Twenty-Five!
Celebrate at Los Angeles Walks Sidewalk Soirée next week. Also the organization is hiring a new Executive Director - apply today.