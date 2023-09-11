Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
See all posts
This Week In Livable Streets
MOVE Culver City alert, C (Green Line) Line partial closure, NoHo CicLAmini, Public Works Committee, Councilmember Heather Hutt, and more
Streetsblog LA is supported by Foothill Transit
Foothill Transit Summer Sale - 50% Off, 100% Go
Save now →
Metro Increasing Service on Subway B and D Lines this Weekend
Great news! Metro is improving B and D line heavy rail subway frequency this weekend, ending more than three years of pandemic-era cuts. Metro light rail (A, C, E and K lines) frequency improvements are scheduled for this December.