Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

9:31 AM PDT on September 11, 2023

Pasadena leaders cut ribbon on Union Street protected bikeway – photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Pasadena Opens New Union Street Protected Bikeway (Pasadena Now, SBLA Twitter)
    • South Pasadena Cyclists Celebrate Pasadena Facility (Colorado Blvd)
  • Metro Added Back Subway Service (Daily News, LAist)
  • Council To Receive Update On Proposed Future Of 710 Stub (Pasadena Now)
    • Tonight Council To Vote On Planning Contract For 710 Stub (Pasadena Now)
  • Santa Monica Council To Consider E-Scooter and Taxi Issues (SMDP)
  • Altadena Pop-Up Trials Traffic Safety Solutions (Pasadena Now)
  • Police Arrest Metro Stabbing Suspect (LAT, KTLA)
  • Carnage: Monrovia Driver Crashes, Killing Child (SGVTrib)
    • Pacoima Driver Crashes Into Ambulance, Injuring Four (LAT)
    • Two Transported to Hospital From Newhall Crash (SC Signal)
    • Corona Driver Accused Of Manslaughter In Deadly Indicident (SGVTrib)
  • 8-Story 85-Apartment Mixed-Use Rising By Vermont/Santa Monica Station (Urbanize)
  • More On Proposed Atwater L.A. River Bike Path "Mulch Wall" (LAist)
  • Urbanize Looks In Metro's Proposed Digital Billboards
  • Las Vegas Residents Push Back on Freeway Expansion (Planetizen)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

MOVE Culver City alert, C (Green Line) Line partial closure, NoHo CicLAmini, Public Works Committee, Councilmember Heather Hutt, and more

September 11, 2023

Friday’s Headlines

September 8, 2023
Streetsblog LA is supported by Foothill Transit

Foothill Transit Summer Sale - 50% Off, 100% Go

Save now
Summer Sale - 50% Off, 100% Go. Streetsblog LA is supported by Foothill Transit.
Metro

Metro Increasing Service on Subway B and D Lines this Weekend

Great news! Metro is improving B and D line heavy rail subway frequency this weekend, ending more than three years of pandemic-era cuts. Metro light rail (A, C, E and K lines) frequency improvements are scheduled for this December.

September 7, 2023
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

September 7, 2023
See all posts