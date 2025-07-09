Wednesday’s Headlines

- ICE Raids
- Torched on ICE Marching Through MacArthur Park
- L.A. Taco Daily Memo Round-Up
- L.A. City Joining ACLU Lawsuit vs. Trump ICE Attack (LAist, KABC, KCAL, NBC4)
- Pasadena (Pasadena Now), West Hollywood (WeHo Times) Seek Same
- County Approves Aid For Immigrant Families Harmed By ICE (KABC)
- Four People Arrested For Spiking ICE Tires In Pasadena (LAT, KCAL, NBC4)
- DHS Says L.A. Area "Arrests" Approaching 2,800 (LAT)
- Alert: Metro Favors Parking Over Bikes In Glendale BRT (Streets for All, Biking in L.A.)
- New UCLA Center Honors Donald Shoup Parking Legacy
- Pasadena Reviews Housing Plan For Canceled 710 Area (Pasadena Now)
- Person On Metro Tracks Electrocuted At MacArthur Park Station (Eastsider)
- Metro To Present 'State of the Agency' Today (Pasadena Now)
- New Signalized Crosswalk Coming to Los Feliz (Eastsider)
- Carnage: Two Killed In Head-On Crash In Ventura County (KTLA)
- Police Seek Pomona Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Cyclist (SGV Tribune, Biking in L.A.)
- Clockshop River Project Profiles SBLA Editor Joe Linton
- CalBike Explains Vehicle Miles Traveled and VMT Mitigation
- UCLA Study: Heat Waves Intensifying, Getting Longer (NBC4, Pasadena Now)
- Public Response Weak Due to "Weather Alert Fatigue" (KCAL)
