Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

10:11 AM PDT on July 9, 2025

MacArthur Park ICE event screengrab from Bass post (via Torched)

  • ICE Raids
    • Torched on ICE Marching Through MacArthur Park
    • L.A. Taco Daily Memo Round-Up
    • L.A. City Joining ACLU Lawsuit vs. Trump ICE Attack (LAist, KABC, KCAL, NBC4)
    • County Approves Aid For Immigrant Families Harmed By ICE (KABC)
    • Four People Arrested For Spiking ICE Tires In Pasadena (LAT, KCAL, NBC4)
    • DHS Says L.A. Area "Arrests" Approaching 2,800 (LAT)
  • Alert: Metro Favors Parking Over Bikes In Glendale BRT (Streets for All, Biking in L.A.)
  • New UCLA Center Honors Donald Shoup Parking Legacy
  • Pasadena Reviews Housing Plan For Canceled 710 Area (Pasadena Now)
  • Person On Metro Tracks Electrocuted At MacArthur Park Station (Eastsider)
  • Metro To Present 'State of the Agency' Today (Pasadena Now)
  • New Signalized Crosswalk Coming to Los Feliz (Eastsider)
  • Carnage: Two Killed In Head-On Crash In Ventura County (KTLA)
  • Clockshop River Project Profiles SBLA Editor Joe Linton
  • CalBike Explains Vehicle Miles Traveled and VMT Mitigation
  • UCLA Study: Heat Waves Intensifying, Getting Longer (NBC4, Pasadena Now)
    • Public Response Weak Due to "Weather Alert Fatigue" (KCAL)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Fernando Dutra

Whittier Councilmember Fernando Dutra is New Metro Board Chair

Board Chair Dutra: "[Metro is] not just a train and a bus company. We also manage projects on the freeways... Our projects along the 5, the 605, 91, and 105 Freeway are very very important... I'll be focusing on making sure we keep our freeways moving freely."

July 9, 2025
SGV

Covina Residents Call on City for Protections from Immigration Raids

Community members took to city council to share their frustrations and demands.

July 8, 2025
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

ICE protests and vigils, Culver City Better Overland, Metro NoHo-Pasadena BRT meetings, Metro Sepulveda Transit meetings, Metro PSAC, and more

July 7, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

July 7, 2025
reclaiming streets

Reclaiming Streets from ICE with Music, Dance, Altars, Mutual Aid, Community, and Resistance

The Mariachi Plaza event was one of four held across LA. Tuesday night. The June 19 abduction of street vendor Emma de Paz from the Hollywood Home Depot was a touchstone of the Eastside gathering.

July 4, 2025
See all posts