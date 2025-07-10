Give Input on Metro Sepulveda Rail Plan to connect Valley and Westside

Metro recently released its draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for a planned rail connection between the San Fernando Valley and the Westside. The project is called the Sepulveda Transit Corridor. Metro is taking comments on the draft EIR for a 90-day period ending on August 30.

Learn more about the project and submit your own comments at a series of in-person public information sessions this month, or a series of public hearings next month. Full meeting schedule is below.

Metro is planning lots of rail and freeway mega-projects, but Sepulveda appears to be the largest of them all. It's going to cost about $20 billion, with a lot of that going to up to a dozen miles of tunneling.

I confess I haven't read through the entire EIR. I will outline the alternatives below, but readers looking for details should watch this 30-minute Sepulveda EIR breakdown video by Nick Andert, and/or get more information at an upcoming meeting (or dig through even more detail at Metro's project page, Metro's project hub website, or the EIR itself).

Because Sepulveda is so expensive, Metro is looking to design/build/operate it using a public-private-partnership (P3). Metro solicited proposals, and two P3 proposals were selected:

LA SkyRail Express (led by BYD) proposed a frankly ridiculous monorail running in and along the 405 Freeway

Sepulveda Transit Corridor Partners (led by Bechtel) proposed an automated heavy rail subway

Also in the mix is a sort of Metro standard heavy rail subway, not automated. Plus every EIR includes a "no build" alternative.

The tunnel alternatives would run trains deep below some well-off neighborhoods. Some folks who live there oppose the project.

The five alternatives currently under consideration for Sepulveda Transit - via Metro presentation

Comparison of Sepulveda Transit alternatives

Cost comparisons for Sepulveda Transit alternatives - via EIR

The EIR includes five build alternatives:

Alternative 1: P3 monorail all along the 405 Freeway, with no serious UCLA connection (riders would transfer to a shuttle bus) - $15.4 billion

Alternative 3: P3 monorail along the 405 Freeway, with a tunnel segment into a UCLA station - $20.8 billion

Alternative 4: P3 underground automated heavy rail, with aerial rail in the Valley - $20 billion

Alternative 5: P3 underground automated heavy rail - $24.2 billion

Alternative 6: underground heavy rail - $24.4 billion

The above ground monorail is a little cheaper, especially if it skips UCLA. But what's the point of the project if it's going to miss the most prominent trip-generating place in the entire corridor? The monorail is loaded with other negatives, including lower speeds, lower ridership, and isolated loud polluted freeway stations. I can't understand why any monorail alternatives are still in the running. Andert calls the monorail alternatives "absolute no-gos."

So that leaves fast expensive high-ridership heavy rail, mostly underground.

Metro ridership projections for Sepulveda Transit alternatives. Heavily rail is forecast to have higher ridership than monorail. Heavy rail alternatives are all projected to carry about twice as many riders as the no-UCLA monorail alternative.

End-to-end travel time is significantly faster for heavy rail (18-20 minutes), compared to monorail (28-33 minutes)

I think all three heavy rail alternatives would be great for the riding public. Alternative 4 is the least expensive, though some Valley folks express concerns about the visual impacts of aerial rail, so it may be a harder sell there. Alternatives 5 and 6 are essentially all tunnel, making them more expensive, so they would be harder to secure full funding. Andert makes the case that, weighing overall costs and benefits, alternative 4 is best.

Let Metro know what you would like to see for the corridor.

Upcoming Sepulveda Transit Corridor meetings

Remaining July 2025 Sepulveda Transit public information sessions

Saturday 7/12 - from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Westfield Topanga Mall Community Center, at 21710 Vanowen Street in Canoga Park. Presentation will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday 7/16 - from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building Rotunda Room, at 4117 Overland Avenue in Culver City. Presentation will begin at 6 p.m.

Monday 7/21 - from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center at 5056 Van Nuys Boulevard, Building B. Presentation will begin at 6 p.m

August 2025 Sepulveda Transit public hearings

Wednesday 8/6 - from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. virtual hearing - from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. virtual hearing via Zoom

Thursday 8/7 - from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Westwood United Methodist Church at 10497 Wilshire Boulevard. Presentation will begin at 6 p.m.

Saturday 8/9 - from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Westfield Topanga Community Center at 21710 Vanowen Street in Canoga Park. Presentation will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday 8/12 - from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building Rotunda Room at 4117 Overland Avenue in Culver City. Presentation will begin at 6 p.m.

Monday 8/18 - from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center at 5056 Van Nuys Boulevard, Building B, in Sherman Oaks. Presentation will begin at 6 p.m.

Additional meeting and project information at Metro project page.