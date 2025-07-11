Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

9:59 AM PDT on July 11, 2025

Koreatown Reclaim Our Streets event calls for freeing people kidnapped by ICE. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • ICE Assault Continues
    • L.A. Taco Daily Memo - Downey, Santa Ana, and More
    • Judge To Rule Soon On Restraining Order Against ICE (Pasadena Now, Courthouse News, KABC, NBC4)
    • LAT's Gustavo Arellano Reviews ICE Impacts In Huntington Park
    • Standoff As ICE Kidnaps Farmworkers In Camarillo (LAT, LAist, KABC)
    • Due To Fear Of ICE, CSULA Shifts To Online Classes (LAT, KTLA)
    • Criticism Of Whittier Council ICE Response Delay (Whittier Daily News)
    • Mayor Bass Signs Executive Order In Support Of Immigrant Communities (KCAL)
  • WeHo Approves Reduced Speed Limits (Beverly Press)
  • WeHo Launches ADA Evaluation (WeHo Times)
  • Homeless Advocates Against L.A. RV Parking Fine Increase (Public Press)
  • Torched Is Not Excited About Uber As Olympics Sponsor
  • South L.A. Faces Extreme Heat With Little Shade (Public Press)
  • County Mistakenly Revoked Anti-Incarceration Measure J (LAT)
  • L.A./SF Transit Agencies Joust Over Baseball Series (LAist)
  • Temporary Nightly Closures For Sepulveda Pass 405 Freeway Rehab (LAist, KHTS)
  • Van Nuys LAX Flyaway Service Touts Success (Daily News)
  • CA Bill Removes One Of Many Stadium Gondola Hurdles (LAT)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Cyclist On Fountain Ave. In WeHo (WeHo Times)
    • Driver Killed Crashing Into Inglewood City Hall (KCAL)
    • Person Killed In Riverside County Freeway Truck Crash (KTLA, KABC)
    • Grieving Father Pushes For Safer PCH (KCAL)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

ICE

Koreatown Community Rallies To Reclaim Our Streets From ICE Terror

"This is an attack on Los Angeles. This is an attack on California. On all of us."

July 11, 2025
Sepulveda Transit

Give Input on Metro Sepulveda Rail Plan to connect Valley and Westside

Metro is still deciding between some low-performing monorail alternatives and some high-performing heavy rail alternatives. What do you want to see?

July 10, 2025
Fernando Dutra

Whittier Councilmember Fernando Dutra Is New Metro Board Chair

Board Chair Dutra: "[Metro is] not just a train and a bus company. We also manage projects on the freeways... Our projects along the 5, the 605, 91, and 105 Freeway are very very important... I'll be focusing on making sure we keep our freeways moving freely."

July 9, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

July 9, 2025
SGV

Covina Residents Call on City for Protections from Immigration Raids

Community members took to city council to share their frustrations and demands.

July 8, 2025
