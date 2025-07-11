Friday’s Headlines

- ICE Assault Continues
- L.A. Taco Daily Memo - Downey, Santa Ana, and More
- Judge To Rule Soon On Restraining Order Against ICE (Pasadena Now, Courthouse News, KABC, NBC4)
- LAT's Gustavo Arellano Reviews ICE Impacts In Huntington Park
- Standoff As ICE Kidnaps Farmworkers In Camarillo (LAT, LAist, KABC)
- Due To Fear Of ICE, CSULA Shifts To Online Classes (LAT, KTLA)
- Criticism Of Whittier Council ICE Response Delay (Whittier Daily News)
- Mayor Bass Signs Executive Order In Support Of Immigrant Communities (KCAL)
- WeHo Approves Reduced Speed Limits (Beverly Press)
- WeHo Launches ADA Evaluation (WeHo Times)
- Homeless Advocates Against L.A. RV Parking Fine Increase (Public Press)
- Torched Is Not Excited About Uber As Olympics Sponsor
- South L.A. Faces Extreme Heat With Little Shade (Public Press)
- County Mistakenly Revoked Anti-Incarceration Measure J (LAT)
- L.A./SF Transit Agencies Joust Over Baseball Series (LAist)
- Temporary Nightly Closures For Sepulveda Pass 405 Freeway Rehab (LAist, KHTS)
- Van Nuys LAX Flyaway Service Touts Success (Daily News)
- CA Bill Removes One Of Many Stadium Gondola Hurdles (LAT)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Cyclist On Fountain Ave. In WeHo (WeHo Times)
