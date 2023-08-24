Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

11:00 AM PDT on August 24, 2023

  • West Hollywood Slowly Proceeding With Fountain Bike Lanes (Beverly Press)
  • Council Approves LAPD Salary Hike (LAist, KNOCK-LA, LA Public Press, LAT)
    • What's In the Nearly $1B LAPD Contract Increase (LAT)
  • LAPD Gang Unit Under Investigation For Traffic Stops (LAT)
  • Carnage: Driver Acquitted In Charges From Crash That Killed Officer (LB Post)
    • Sheriff Deputy Charged In DUI Crash Cover-Up (LAT, SC Signal)
  • Council Approves Silver Lake Reservoir Master Plan (Urbanize)
  • Hutchison Only GOP Candidate To Acknowledge Climate Crisis Is Real (LAT)
  • Uber Raises Age To 25 For CA Drivers (KTLA)

