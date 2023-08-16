Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

10:23 AM PDT on August 16, 2023

ActiveSGV alert: support safe streets in South Pasadena tonight

  • Some Angelenos Don't Drive (LAT)
  • Support Safer South Pasadena Streets - Meeting Tonight (ActiveSGV alert)
  • Metro Looks To Philadelphia Homelessness Approach (Daily News)
  • Public Can Join Pasadena 710 Stub Tour Tonight (Pasadena Now, SGV Tribune)
  • LAPD Deploys BolaWrap Devices To Officers Policing Metro Transit (Daily News)
  • LB Seeks Input On Downtown, Shoreline Zoning Changes (LB Post)
  • Exclusively Industrial Vernon Rezones Santa Fe Avenue For Mixed-Use (Urbanize)
  • 17-Story Supportive Housing Planned In DTLA (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Person Killed in Dealship Crash Was Musician's Nanny (Daily News)
    • This Summer Tahoe Saw 20 Bears Killed By Drivers (LAT)
  • How To Buy An Electric Car (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Air Quality

Environmental Justice Advocates Sue Air District over Lax Ozone Pollution Rule

"Our ask to the South Coast AQMD is simple: comply with the Clean Air Act and hold refineries, power plants, and other large polluters accountable for emissions that plague vulnerable communities throughout Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties."

August 16, 2023
SGV

Pomona is Developing a Bike Park for All Skill Levels

The project is being led by a homegrown BMXer

August 15, 2023
bicycle lanes

Why Do We Love Cars More Than We Love Our Children?

The county spent $8.9M redoing Huntington Drive and didn't make it safe for bicycling. What if we had given up a lane to create a place for bicycles that is physically separated from all those speeding cars?

Liz Schiller
August 15, 2023
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

August 15, 2023
