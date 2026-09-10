Skip to content
Sponsored
LADOT

L.A. City Breaks Ground on Spring/Alameda Bike/Walk Improvements

The $7.5 million 1.2-mile Spring/Alameda project is upgrading walk and bike access to Union Station, Chinatown Station, L.A. State Historic Park, El Pueblo, the L.A. River, and more
2:45 PM PDT on September 10, 2026
L.A. City Breaks Ground on Spring/Alameda Bike/Walk Improvements
City leaders break ground on Spring/Alameda improvements project. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

This morning, the city of Los Angeles officially broke ground on its Spring/Alameda Safety and Mobility Project, located in Downtown L.A.’s Chinatown. Construction has been underway for over a month. The $7.5 million 1.2-mile project is upgrading walk and bike access to Union Station, Chinatown Station, L.A. State Historic Park, El Pueblo, and more.

LADOT map of Spring/Alameda project – via project fact sheet
LADOT rendering of Spring Street improvements, including concrete-barrier-protected bike lanes

The project includes new protected bike lanes, two new signalized crosswalks (at Ann and Mesnager Streets), sidewalk repairs/upgrades, pedestrian head-start signals, partial street resurfacing, and more.

Via an existing short stretch of on-street protected bike lanes (on Avenue 19 and Broadway), this Alameda/Spring project will connect the ~7.5-mile long Glendale Narrows L.A. River bike path into downtown Los Angeles.

The project is mostly located in the first council district, represented by Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez.

L.A. City Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez speaking at today’s groundbreaking

“For far too long we have designed our streets for moving cars, and asked everybody else to figure out how to survive around them” declared Hernandez. “The consequences have been deadly.” Hernandez noted that, over a ten year period, this part of Alameda and Spring saw drivers crash into 46 people walking or biking. “Traffic violence is a policy choice, and today we’re choosing differently.”

A few blocks of the project – at and near Union Station – are represented by City Councilmember Ysabel Jurado. Today Jurado celebrated the project for providing “reliable access to our central transit hub” by building “a more equitable transportation network across L.A.”

Mayor Karen Bass praised the Spring/Alameda project for making “one of our most important corridors… safer for everybody.” Bass emphasized that this project is part of the city’s nascent Capital Infrastructure Program, which Bass credited for reducing project delays and costs, and getting “all city departments working off of the same page.”

LADOT rendering of signalized crossing at Spring Street and Ann Street

City Engineer Crystal Lee observed how today people were having to sprint across Spring Street at Ann Street, where the project is adding a needed new signalized crosswalk. Lee emphasized that this project will “make our neighborhood safer for our residents.”

The Spring/Alameda improvements are funded by grants from Metro and the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG).

Construction got underway in July, and is expected to finish by early summer 2027.

L.A. City crew working on sidewalks today at Alameda and Main Street
New bus boarding island on Alameda Street – under construction in August

Share on Facebook Share on Bluesky
Photo of Joe Linton
Joe Linton

Read More:

bike lanes | Downtown LA | Eunisses Hernandez | Karen Bass | LADOT | Metro | Street Services | Vision Zero | Ysabel Jurado

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

September 10, 2026
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

September 9, 2026
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

September 8, 2026
bike lanes

Santa Monica City Council Resolution Would Begin Design of 14th Street Protected Bikeway

September 8, 2026
bike lanes

See Glendora’s Bike/Walk People Movement Project at Open House on 9/10

September 8, 2026
See all posts