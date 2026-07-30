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Thursday’s Headlines

Chinatown, Metro speed run, mid-city, Supervisor Barger, Pasadena, Long Beach, car-nage, and more
10:23 AM PDT on July 30, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
LADOT began reconfiguring Spring Street (next to Chinatown Station) for bike/ped improvements. Photo taken yesterday by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • LADOT Work Underway Installing Bike/Walk Upgrades On Spring/Alameda (Urbanize)
  • All Metro Lines/Stations Speed Run In 7 Hours 50 Minutes (David Jiang YouTube)
  • 46-Story Tower Planned Near La Brea/Wilshire Station (Urbanize)
  • Barger Pledges Metro Transit Policing (SCV News)
  • Bike Shop Owner’s Journey From From El Salvador To Pasadena (Colorado Blvd)
  • LB Evaluates How To Memorialize People Killed By Traffic Violence (Watchdog)
  • Carnage: Driver Kills Koreatown Pedestrian (L.A. Local, KCAL)
    • Deadly Crash On 60 Freeway In Riverside (KCAL)
    • LAPD Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Injured Silver Lake Pedestrian (Eastsider)
    • WeHo Driver Crashes Into Melrose Place Median, Again (WeHo Online)
  • Relentless Extreme Heat In So Cal Forecast (KHTS, KTLA, SCV News)

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Joe Linton

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