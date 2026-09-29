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Tuesday’s Headlines

Speed cameras, takeovers, student pass, South Pasadena, Metro LAX station, DUI laws, car-nage, and more
8:18 AM PDT on September 29, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
LAX Metro Transit Center - photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • New State Law Expands LB Speed Cam Program To PCH (LB Post, Spectrum1)
  • L.A. City Speed Camera Program Delayed (Eastsider)
  • County LASD Cracks Down On Street Takeovers (KTLA)
    • Compton Installs Rubber Medians To Deter Takeovers (NBC4)
  • Metro Student Pass Helps Improve Attendance At South Bay School (The Source)
  • South Pas To Host Oct. 5 Meeting On Intersection Improvements (So Pasadenan)
  • LAX Metro Transit Center Wins Award (The Source)
  • Carnage: LBPD Seeks Public Help In Finding Killer Hit-and-Run Driver (NBC4)
    • Boyle Heights Hit-and-Run Driver Injures Two People (Eastsider)
    • Family Seeks Help In Finding Another LB Killer Hit-and-Run Driver (LB Post)
    • Ventura Tesla Crashes Into Stopped Fire Truck Injuring Firefighter (KABC)
  • CA Strengthens DUI Laws (KCAL)
  • OCTA Declares Coastal Erosion Emergency (LAist)

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