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Thursday’s Headlines

Heat wave, Long Beach speed cameras, Olympics, Pasadena, Patsy Ayala, open streets, Koretown, car-nage, and more
8:10 AM PDT on October 1, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
CicLAvia in 2025. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

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