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Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

ICE, delays on B/D Lines, LAPD, Beverly Hills speed limits, Wilshire/Crenshaw, Malibu, LPIs, Santa Clarita, Santa Monica, car-nage, and more
9:46 AM PDT on September 30, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
Metro B and D Line subways will continue to run with delays through January 2027. Photo via Reddit
  • Data Shows L.A. Is Hot Spot For ICE Abductions (L.A. Taco)
  • Metro B/D Line Night/Weekend Single-Tracking Delays Through Early 2027 (Reddit)
  • Racism Scandal Shows Problematic LAPD Culture (LAT)
  • Beverly Hills Reduced Speed Limits Start Tomorrow Oct. 1 (Canyon News)
  • 200 Affordable Homes Could Come To Metro Wilshire/Crenshaw Site (Public Press)
  • Malibu Speed Camera Debut Delayed To November (Canyon News)
  • What Is An LPI? And How Are They Making Walking Safer? (SBLA Ig video)
  • Ribbon Cut On Santa Clarita Vista Canyon Multimodal Bridge (SC Signal)
  • Advocates Push SMUSD To Officially Support Safe Routes (SaMo Next)
  • Burbank Candidates Debate Touches On BRT Issues (Burbank Leader)
  • Downey Candidate Carrie Uva Supports Street Safety Plan (Downey Patriot)
  • South Entrance Could Make Heritage Square More Metro Accessible (Eastsider)
  • Carnage: Driver Kills Garden Grove Pedestrian (KTLA)
    • Wilmington Driver Kills Person On Foot, Shoved In Dispute (KABC, Daily News)
    • Truck Driver Crashes Into Santa Clarita Hydrant, Fountain Ensues (SC Signal)
    • Family Devastated By Fatal Hyde Park Hit-and-Run (KTLA)
  • LAist On OC E-Bike Successes and Pitfalls
  • Another So Cal Heat Wave (Spectrum1, Pasadena Now)

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