Chris Greenspon Wins Another Award from the American Society of Civil Engineers

Earlier this month, Streetsblog received word that Chris Greenspon has won a second award for excellence in journalism from the American Society of Civil Engineers. Chris will receive his award at the September 26 ASCE Awards Banquet in Long Beach’s Queen Mary.

Chris has been part of the Streetsblog Los Angeles team since May of 2022, covering the San Gabriel Valley and co-hosting the SGV Connect Podcast. His work has been repeatedly honored by the Los Angeles Press Club, including SGV Connect being named the Best Regular Podcast for 2023.

In celebration, Streetsblog presents some of Chris’ favorite stories from the past year. Whether you’re a regular reader or listener or this is your first time reading Chris, sit back and enjoy some of his best work.

The 57/60 Confluence Construction is More Than Halfway Finished

Greenspon: We’ve been watching progress on this since 2023. It’s been kind of breathtaking actually to see these ramps and flyovers being built so fast. This project goes to show what can be done when there’s political willpower and local control.

Baldwin Park Greenway is Now Officially Open

Greenspon: Another project we’ve been tracking since 2022. Baldwin Park has done a great job of marshalling all available resources to enhance the city’s park system and bike infrastructure.

Pomona Approves Rent Control

Greenspon: Pomona has been another get-it-done town that I’ve watched since joining SBLA. Tim Sandoval really pleads out the case for rent control, and although this doesn’t have the teeth it needs currently, it will hopefully be built upon later.

Pasadena Passes Restorative Justice Elements for 710 Stub Plan

Greenspon: The 710 has long been one of SBLA’s obsessions, and seeing a city take what appear to be concrete steps to make remuneration to people displaced by a freeway project is heartening. Hopefully, the city can thread the needle on developing the area so that it can fund these repayments ably.

SGV Connect 142: Baldwin Park Responds to ICE and All That She

I feel very fortunate to be able to do more human interest-focused podcasts to compliment the semi-dry coverage we do of infrastructure. This was a sobering interview that laid bare what cities can and can’t do for immigrants preyed upon by federal agencies.

SGV Connect is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”