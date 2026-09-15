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Karen Bass

Traffic Violence Victims Urge Mayor and Council to Declare Emergency, Make Streets Safer

"I've been struggling just to survive daily. This is what happens to a parent when they lose a child." "Please help us so that another parent doesn't have to go through what I'm going through presently right now."
5:04 PM PDT on September 15, 2026
Traffic Violence Victims Urge Mayor and Council to Declare Emergency, Make Streets Safer
Sandra Loulakis speaking at today's rally. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

“I lost my son on September 26th. I’m coming into a year,” lamented Sandra Loulakis holding back tears. Her son, Joey Loulakis “was hit by a negligent driver that couldn’t wait for her light to turn green, so she decided to cut him off, and make a U-turn that took my son’s life.”

“I’ve been struggling just to survive daily. This is what happens to a parent when they lose a child.”

Loulakis urged the Mayor and City Council, “Please help us so that another parent doesn’t have to go through what I’m going through presently right now.”

Today, in the shadow of L.A. City Hall, safe streets advocates, led by Streets Are For Everyone (SAFE) and Families for Safe Streets, rallied to call on elected officials to declare a formal State of Emergency over rising levels of traffic deaths. According to SAFE, in 2025 traffic fatalities are 56% higher than they were in 2015, when L.A. adopted its Vision Zero policy to eliminate traffic deaths. Crash deaths increased eight percent in 2026 through the end of August, compared to the same period in 2025.

SAFE has submitted a letter to Mayor Karen Bass and the City Council urging they declare a traffic violence State of Emergency. The letter urges the city to staff the city to take several steps toward safer streets, including staffing the Transportation Department (LADOT), and fast-tracking road safety improvements already in the works.

SAFE’s Damian Kevitt speaking today

“We know exactly what to do,” noted SAFE Executive Director Damian Kevitt, who lost his leg in a car crash. “We know exactly what roads are dangerous.” The Mayor and City Council are “just not making this a priority.” Kevitt implored the city to implement its delayed speed camera system, noting that the camera would not only save lives, but would also help fund safety improvements.

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Karen Bass | LADOT | Safety | Vision Zero

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