Streetsblog SGV Reporter Chris Greenspon Receives Civil Engineering Journalism Award

Last night, Streetsblog L.A. San Gabriel Valley Reporter Chris Greenspon was honored by the American Society of Civil Engineers Metropolitan Los Angeles Branch (ASCE MLAB). Greenspon received the ASCE MLAB award for Excellence in Journalism.

Greenspon has covered numerous civil engineering accomplishments throughout the San Gabriel Valley – from light rail expansion to new bike/walk paths to freeway widening. His work at Streetsblog includes both articles and podcasts, many of which have won awards.

Left to right are ASCE MLAB Branch President Jonathan Ontiveros, honoree Chris Greenspon, and ASCE L.A. Section Secretary Ben Baker

ASCE MLAB also honored numerous engineering projects that came to fruition in calendar year 2025. Many awards focused on county and city responses to the monumentally destructive January wildfires. Several others honored livability projects – including SGV Greenway Network planning and Metro LAX Transit Center – that Streetsblog has reported on.

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