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Streetsblog SGV Reporter Chris Greenspon Receives Civil Engineering Journalism Award

SBLA SGV Reporter Chris Greenspon was honored by the American Society of Civil Engineers Metropolitan Los Angeles Branch with their 2026 award for Excellence in Journalism
4:26 PM PDT on July 10, 2026
Streetsblog SGV Reporter Chris Greenspon Receives Civil Engineering Journalism Award
Chris Greenspon and his ASCE Excellence in Journalism award. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Last night, Streetsblog L.A. San Gabriel Valley Reporter Chris Greenspon was honored by the American Society of Civil Engineers Metropolitan Los Angeles Branch (ASCE MLAB). Greenspon received the ASCE MLAB award for Excellence in Journalism.

Greenspon has covered numerous civil engineering accomplishments throughout the San Gabriel Valley – from light rail expansion to new bike/walk paths to freeway widening. His work at Streetsblog includes both articles and podcasts, many of which have won awards.

Left to right are ASCE MLAB Branch President Jonathan Ontiveros, honoree Chris Greenspon, and ASCE L.A. Section Secretary Ben Baker

ASCE MLAB also honored numerous engineering projects that came to fruition in calendar year 2025. Many awards focused on county and city responses to the monumentally destructive January wildfires. Several others honored livability projects – including SGV Greenway Network planning and Metro LAX Transit Center – that Streetsblog has reported on.

Streetsblog’s San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the A Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.” Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays!

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