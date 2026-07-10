Streetsblog SGV Reporter Chris Greenspon Receives Civil Engineering Journalism Award
SBLA SGV Reporter Chris Greenspon was honored by the American Society of Civil Engineers Metropolitan Los Angeles Branch with their 2026 award for Excellence in Journalism
By Joe Linton
4:26 PM PDT on July 10, 2026
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