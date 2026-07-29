The 57/60 Confluence Construction is More Than Halfway Finished

The SR 57/60 Chokepoint Confluence Relief Project is 57 percent complete, the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments tells SBLA. Construction has been brisk; the SGVCOG broke ground three summers ago in 2023. Construction of the Metro/Caltrans project is managed by the SGV COG.

The major elements of the project (the half-mile eastbound 60 bypass, the mile-long Grand Avenue flyover off-ramp, and the widening of Grand’s overpass to 8 lanes) have been growing steadily for commuters to see while passing through the busy interchange.

COG spokesperson Ricky Choi touts progress on the 60 Freeway’s bypass viaduct bridge, which he says will “significantly reduce congestion and improve safety by allowing motorists to bypass the current State Route 57/60 weaving area.”

57/60 Freeway widening project diagram – via Metro fact sheet (diagram omits project adding one new eastbound general purpose lane)

The half-mile long bypass has almost reached Diamond Bar Boulevard. Its endpoint will be rejoining the main trunk of the 60 on the other side of the street.

View of the bypass from the trunk of the confluence

The unfinished end of the bypass

The unfinished Eastbound 60 Freeway bypass in Diamond Bar

View of the unfinished bypass from Diamond Bar Blvd.

Construction on the eastbound 60 Freeway on-ramp at Diamond Bar Blvd, where the bypass will flyover and reconnect with the freeway.

Back at Grand Avenue – the confluence’s “chokepoint” where eastbound and northbound drivers jockey for position – the project keeps moving along in spite of a delay last year due to utility relocations.

At that time, Choi told SBLA that the COG would make up for lost time by rebuilding the Grand bridge at the same time as the bypass. Now, Choi is able to expound on that work.

“On the Grand Avenue Bridge, crews have successfully completed the stem, soffit [underside], and sidewalls, and are currently placing rebar and building forms for the new bridge deck,” he says.

Choi tells SBLA that the next major milestone for the bridge will be shifting traffic onto the eastern half of it, in order to begin reconstruction of the western half. A timeline on this is to be determined with the contractor. In the meantime, Southern California Edison should start installing electrical cable through the bridge in the Fall.

Rendering of under-construction 57/60 Freeways confluence at Grand Avenue. Image via SGVCOG

View of the construction of the Grand Ave Bridge and 60 east onramp from the Diamond Bar Golf Course

Bridge expansion construction on Grand Avenue

Meanwhile, Grand’s flyover off-ramp seems to be growing about a foot a day. It hasn’t yet reached the point of the hotel pictured in the rendering below, but it’s getting quite close.

Construction on the Grand Ave Flyover Ramp, visible from the 57/60 Confluence

Last year, the COG’s Director of Capital Projects Kevin Lai said that he still expects the whole project to be finished in time for the 2028 Olympic games. Two years remaining is a tall order, but with the speed at which things have moved, it doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility.

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