The 57/60 Confluence Construction is More Than Halfway Finished

The unfinished Eastbound 60 Freeway bypass in Diamond Bar. All photos by Chris Greenspon/SBLA
The SR 57/60 Chokepoint Confluence Relief Project is 57 percent complete, the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments tells SBLA. Construction has been brisk; the SGVCOG broke ground three summers ago in 2023. Construction of the Metro/Caltrans project is managed by the SGV COG.
The major elements of the project (the half-mile eastbound 60 bypass, the mile-long Grand Avenue flyover off-ramp, and the widening of Grand’s overpass to 8 lanes) have been growing steadily for commuters to see while passing through the busy interchange.
COG spokesperson Ricky Choi touts progress on the 60 Freeway’s bypass viaduct bridge, which he says will “significantly reduce congestion and improve safety by allowing motorists to bypass the current State Route 57/60 weaving area.”
The half-mile long bypass has almost reached Diamond Bar Boulevard. Its endpoint will be rejoining the main trunk of the 60 on the other side of the street.
Back at Grand Avenue – the confluence’s “chokepoint” where eastbound and northbound drivers jockey for position – the project keeps moving along in spite of a delay last year due to utility relocations.
At that time, Choi told SBLA that the COG would make up for lost time by rebuilding the Grand bridge at the same time as the bypass. Now, Choi is able to expound on that work.
“On the Grand Avenue Bridge, crews have successfully completed the stem, soffit [underside], and sidewalls, and are currently placing rebar and building forms for the new bridge deck,” he says.
Choi tells SBLA that the next major milestone for the bridge will be shifting traffic onto the eastern half of it, in order to begin reconstruction of the western half. A timeline on this is to be determined with the contractor. In the meantime, Southern California Edison should start installing electrical cable through the bridge in the Fall.
Meanwhile, Grand’s flyover off-ramp seems to be growing about a foot a day. It hasn’t yet reached the point of the hotel pictured in the rendering below, but it’s getting quite close.
Last year, the COG’s Director of Capital Projects Kevin Lai said that he still expects the whole project to be finished in time for the 2028 Olympic games. Two years remaining is a tall order, but with the speed at which things have moved, it doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility.
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