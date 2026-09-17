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Thursday’s Headlines

Long Beach, traffic violence, 6th Street PARC, Measure HLA, Metrolink, Wilshire, Culver City, car-nage and more
8:44 AM PDT on September 17, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
6th Street park ("PARC") under construction. March 2026 photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • Long Beach Is Building Ambitious Studebaker Bikeway, Some Complain (LB Post)
  • KCRW Interviews SBLA’s Joe Linton On Traffic Violence
  • Michael Schneider (Medium) Rebuts Nimby Screed
  • More on Traffic Violence State of Emergency (Daily News)
  • More on Metro’s Shaky Olympics Transpo Plans (Sports Examiner)
  • Park Under 6th Street Bridge Won’t Open Until 2027 (BH Beat)
  • Measure HLA Updates, Including City’s Lawsuit Response (Bikas)
  • Former Metrolink Exec Lawsuit Alleges Unsafe Operations (LAT)
  • L.A. World Podcast Talks Wilshire, Including Subway Updates
  • Sups Delay Vote On Sheriff Department Gangs (Public Press)
  • Some E-Scooter Crashes and Close Calls at USC (Daily Trojan)
  • Culver City Could Limit AV Facilities Near Homes (CCWW News)
  • Carnage: Surveillance Footage Of Deadly Chatsworth Car vs. Bus Crash (KTLA)
    • Driver Kills LB Cyclist (Biking in L.A., LB Post)
    • DUI Driver Kills Person In Boyle Heights 5 Freeway Crash (KTLA, KABC)
    • Two Killed In Wrong Way Lake Forest Toll Road Crash (KTLA)
    • Three LB Drivers, Two Hit-and-Run, Kill Pedestrian (KTLA)
    • LB Driver Seriously Injures Pedestrian (LB Post)
    • Santa Clarita Driver Injures Pedestrian (SC Signal)
  • Audit Finds Wasteful CA High-Speed Rail Travel Expenditures (LAT, LAist)

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