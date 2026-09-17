Monterey Park is Latest City to Approve Quick Build Bus Rapid Transit
The multi-city SGV Forward BRT project has two “jump start” segments in the Monterey Park. South El Monte, Rosemead, and Monterey Park have all approved their bus lane segments.
12:54 PM PDT on September 17, 2026
Chris Greenspon is the San Gabriel Valley Reporter for Streetsblog L.A. and co-host for SGV Connect.
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