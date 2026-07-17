Metro Board to Consider Approving $100 Million for Freeway Expansion
Next week the Metro board will vote on $100M+ worth of freeway expansion, mainly for widening the 91 Freeway in North Long Beach, Artesia and Cerritos
By Joe Linton
4:49 PM PDT on July 17, 2026
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