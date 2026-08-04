Pomona adds ‘Kids World’ to Downtown

“Hold my drink,” Pomona perhaps said, watching Baldwin Park open a blockbuster playground a few weeks ago. Soon after, the town named for the Roman goddess of fruit harvested its own play structure for children of all abilities.

Kids World’s play tower has a wide, ground level entrance.

Throughout the play tower, there are sensory play opportunities to make music, solve puzzles, and learn ASL.

Kids World Pomona is a holistic addition to the town’s civic center, which was in a bit of a decline in recent times. The library had been closed for much of last year, and there were issues with encampments prior to that. At its best, it was a large emptyish area.

Now, the plaza has a new anchor with this nautically-themed jungle gym, surrounded by smaller tot lot play equipment, and a unique splash zone. The whole playground is surrounded by super bouncy playground turf that feels good on young and aged knees alike.

Kids World’s play tower has a subtle ship design, with crows’ nests, rigging ladders, and portholes.

The largest tower has ropes and hammocks for kids to climb up to the slide at the top.

The waterplay area has canals and gutters to manipulate, and misting vents in the ground.

The city also repaired a historic fountain that hasn’t flowed in decades, complimenting the civic center’s midcentury modern buildings. Altogether, this is a great place for Pomona to relax.

A vintage photo of the civic center fountain from the city of Pomona’s website.

Streetsblog’s San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the A Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays!