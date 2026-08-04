Pomona adds ‘Kids World’ to Downtown
The impressive playground makes the civic center finally feel like a real park.
3:48 PM PDT on August 4, 2026
Chris Greenspon is the San Gabriel Valley Reporter for Streetsblog L.A. and co-host for SGV Connect.
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Parks | Parks and Rec | Pomona | SGV | SGV Connect
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