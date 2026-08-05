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Wednesday’s Headlines

Metro unhoused count, ICE, shade, ULA, car-nage, and more
7:20 AM PDT on August 5, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
Metro A Line train - photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • Metro Reports Drop In Homelessness On Transit System (KABC, AirTalk)
  • Metro Expanding ‘One Car Challenge’ (The Source, Pasadena Now)
  • Judge Fines DHS For Slow-Walking L.A. ICE Raids Case (LAist)
  • Metro Testing ThermoShade Structure At NoHo Station (Facebook)
  • More On Bikeway Construction On Chandler Blvd (SBLA Instagram)
  • LAT Looks Under the 6th Street Bridge
  • L.A. Approves Consultant Funding To Retool Homelessness Approach (Spectrum1)
  • L.A. To Vote On Exempting Palisades Fire Properties From ULA Mansion Tax (NBC4)
  • Carnage: Motorcyclist Killed in Harbor Gateway Crash (Daily News)
    • Truck Driver, Hauling Multiple Cars, Crashes Into Apartment Building In Panorama City (KTLA, KABC, NBC4)
    • Driver Crashing Into LB Home Disrupts Small Business (LB Post)
    • Driver Crashes Into Library In Tarzana (KTLA)
    • Driver Crashed Into Wall, Cars, Homes, In Orange (KABC)
    • Driver Hospitalized After Crashing Into Water In Huntington Beach Harbor (NBC4)
    • Driver Who Killed Three In Apple Valley Crash, Charged With Manslaughter (KTLA)

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