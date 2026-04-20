Metro Still Planning 405 Freeway Widening Mega-Project, Additional $46.9M Slated to be Approved This Week
Metro and Caltrans are planning a $4B+ highway expansion mega-project that would widen 15 miles of the 605 Freeway, plus several adjacent stretches of the 5, 10, 60, and 105 Freeways
By Joe Linton
4:50 PM PDT on April 20, 2026
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