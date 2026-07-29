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Wednesday’s Headlines

ICE, LAPD, Measure J, Jason Gibbs, Pico Blvd., Burbank airport, car-nage, and more
11:55 AM PDT on July 29, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
LADOT rendering of Pico Boulevard project
  • ICE Targeted More Latinos After Supreme Court Supported Racial Profiling (LAT)
  • Per LAPD, ICE Law-Breaking Is Increasing (LAist)
  • LAPD Quietly Stopped Sharing Public Information (LAT)
  • County Sups Put Measure J Care-Based Budgeting Back to Voters (LAT)
  • Court Sides With SaMo, Pausing Noise Nuisance Waymo Charging Site (SM Next, KTLA, SMDP)
  • Anti-Transit Jason Gibbs Metro Board Approval Vote Tomorrow (Reddit)
  • Another Windshield-Perspective Preview Of Pico Safety Project (Spectrum1)
  • With Inflation, Landlords Can Raise Rents (LAist)
  • Burbank Airport Terminal Revamp To Open In October (KCAL)
  • Carnage: Burbank E-Motorcyclist vs. Car Crash Kills Person, Hospitalizes Another (KTLA, KABC, KCAL)
    • Sylmar Driver Killed Crashing Into Pacoima Wash Channel (KCAL)
    • Manhattan Beach Driver Who Killed Athlete To Stand Trial (Daily News)

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