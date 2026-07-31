Friday’s Headlines
Heat wave, mega-events, speed cameras, LB Transit, Metrolink, Fred Rosen, Destination Crenshaw, car-nage and more
By Joe Linton
9:01 AM PDT on July 31, 2026
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