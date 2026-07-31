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Friday’s Headlines

Heat wave, mega-events, speed cameras, LB Transit, Metrolink, Fred Rosen, Destination Crenshaw, car-nage and more
9:01 AM PDT on July 31, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
Metrolink photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

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