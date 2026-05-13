Eyes on the Street: Metro G Line Busway Construction Progress

When Streetsblog last shared G Line construction photos back in December, it was difficult to see any structures behind all the scaffolding. Recently a lot of the scaffolding has come down. Today, especially at and near Van Nuys Boulevard, passersby can see much of the large concrete structure that will serve as both bridge and station.

The Metro G Line is a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line extending across the San Fernando Valley. Metro is building grade separations to take buses across a few busy streets, and installing railroad-type crossing gates. The project broke ground in March 2025. Bus and bike detours are in effect now. Watch SBLA’s October 2025 video update or see December 2025 photos. The faster safer busway is due to open prior to the 2028 Olympics.

Below is what G Line construction looks like today starting from the east end of the project heading west.

The G Line bridge/viaduct at Van Nuys Boulevard starts to ramp up near Tyrone Avenue

New G Line bridge over Van Nuys Boulevard

Panoramic view of construction at Van Nuys Boulevard – click any image to enlarge

Today the G Line bridge ends a few hundred feet west of Van Nuys Boulevard

The G Line project includes this busway bridge over Vesper Avenue (about 500 feet west of Van Nuys Boulevard). The Van Nuys Station busway bridge structure remains elevated between Van Nuys and Vesper, then ramps down to grade level just west of Vesper.

There is less to see at the west end of the project at Sepulveda Boulevard, where another G Line bridge is just getting underway

At the site of the future Sepulveda Boulevard bridge, lots of dirt is being moved, but no bridge construction in sight yet