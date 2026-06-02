Long Beach lands among U.S.’s Top 10 most bike-friendly cities; ranks 2nd in CA

This post first appeared at Streetsblog’s sister site LongBeachIze. For more on Long Beach bike-friendliness, watch Streetsblog L.A.’s recent four-part short video series: overview, bike boulevards, community benefits, and International Gateway Bridge Bixby bike/walk path.

Long Beach has once again cemented its reputation as one of the nation’s most bicycle-friendly cities, earning the title of California’s second most bike-friendly city and ranking tenth overall in the United States, according to a new study released by Holland Bikes in celebration of National Bike Month.

San Francisco took the top spot both nationally and statewide.

Long Beach’s placement reflects years of local investment in bicycle infrastructure, including protected bike lanes, expanded beach and river trail access, and ongoing efforts to make cycling a viable transportation option throughout the city. The ranking also highlights the city’s growing reputation as a destination where biking serves not only as recreation, but increasingly as a practical way to navigate urban life.

Bicyclists ride down Broadway in DTLB during one of the city’s Beach Streets events. Photo by Brian Addison.

Why is Long Beach such a bike-friendly city?

Long Beach’s strong showing was driven by several standout metrics. The city recorded the sixth-highest Bike Score in the country at 70 out of 100, reflecting the accessibility and connectivity of its cycling network. It also ranked tenth nationally for its PeopleForBikes rating, earning a score of 44 out of 100, and placed tenth for the percentage of all trips taken by bicycle, with 1.77% of trips made on two wheels. While just 0.6% of workers commute to work by bike, the city’s broader cycling culture appears to extend beyond the daily commute, contributing to its strong national standing.

This data is compounded by real, tangible infrastructure and events dedicated to uplifting bicycling throughout the city. There’s the curb-protected lanes throughout the city, including an array of ones added in 2024 and the rather awesome bike path along the International Gateway Bridge. There’s the currently-ongoing revamp of Studebaker, which will feature bike amenities. The upcoming Orange Avenue Backbone Bikeway will alter one of our city’s key arterials. There’s the recent addition of protected bike lanes on Long Beach Boulevard. And the continuation of Beach Streets…

Bicyclists along Long Beach’s beach bike path, as seen from the 1900 Ocean building. Photo by Brian Addison

How was Long Beach, methodology-wise, ranked against other cities?

The analysis evaluated 50 major U.S. cities using five key metrics: the percentage of workers who commute by bicycle, the share of all trips taken by bike, PeopleForBikes’ city network ratings, cyclist fatality rates per 100,000 residents, and Walk Score’s Bike Score rankings. Long Beach earned an overall score of 58.51 out of 100, placing it among an elite group of cities that continue to invest in cycling infrastructure and encourage alternative transportation options.

Among California cities, only San Francisco ranked higher. The Bay Area city claimed the top spot nationally with an overall score of 87.03 out of 100, buoyed by the highest percentage of trips taken by bicycle in the nation at 3.91% and a robust 3.8% bicycle commuting rate. Minneapolis followed closely behind in second place nationally with a score of 85.59, earning the highest PeopleForBikes rating among all cities included in the study.

The full top ten list includes San Francisco, Minneapolis, Seattle, Washington D.C., New York City, Portland, Denver, Philadelphia, Boston, and Long Beach, making Long Beach the only Southern California city to crack the national top ten. For a city long recognized for its walkability and extensive waterfront pathways, the latest ranking offers further validation that Long Beach remains one of the country’s leading places to explore by bike.