Long Beach lands among U.S.’s Top 10 most bike-friendly cities; ranks 2nd in CA
The analysis evaluated 50 major U.S. cities using five key metrics: bike commute percentage, bike modal share, cyclist fatality rates, PeopleForBikes’ city network ratings, and Walk Score’s Bike Score rankings
San Francisco took the top spot both nationally and statewide.
Long Beach’s placement reflects years of local investment in bicycle infrastructure, including protected bike lanes, expanded beach and river trail access, and ongoing efforts to make cycling a viable transportation option throughout the city. The ranking also highlights the city’s growing reputation as a destination where biking serves not only as recreation, but increasingly as a practical way to navigate urban life.
Why is Long Beach such a bike-friendly city?
Long Beach’s strong showing was driven by several standout metrics. The city recorded the sixth-highest Bike Score in the country at 70 out of 100, reflecting the accessibility and connectivity of its cycling network. It also ranked tenth nationally for its PeopleForBikes rating, earning a score of 44 out of 100, and placed tenth for the percentage of all trips taken by bicycle, with 1.77% of trips made on two wheels. While just 0.6% of workers commute to work by bike, the city’s broader cycling culture appears to extend beyond the daily commute, contributing to its strong national standing.
How was Long Beach, methodology-wise, ranked against other cities?
The analysis evaluated 50 major U.S. cities using five key metrics: the percentage of workers who commute by bicycle, the share of all trips taken by bike, PeopleForBikes’ city network ratings, cyclist fatality rates per 100,000 residents, and Walk Score’s Bike Score rankings. Long Beach earned an overall score of 58.51 out of 100, placing it among an elite group of cities that continue to invest in cycling infrastructure and encourage alternative transportation options.
Among California cities, only San Francisco ranked higher. The Bay Area city claimed the top spot nationally with an overall score of 87.03 out of 100, buoyed by the highest percentage of trips taken by bicycle in the nation at 3.91% and a robust 3.8% bicycle commuting rate. Minneapolis followed closely behind in second place nationally with a score of 85.59, earning the highest PeopleForBikes rating among all cities included in the study.
The full top ten list includes San Francisco, Minneapolis, Seattle, Washington D.C., New York City, Portland, Denver, Philadelphia, Boston, and Long Beach, making Long Beach the only Southern California city to crack the national top ten. For a city long recognized for its walkability and extensive waterfront pathways, the latest ranking offers further validation that Long Beach remains one of the country’s leading places to explore by bike.
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Fremont ramp proposals would benefit drivers moving through Alhambra, while burdening people who live, learn, and work here. The noise stays here. The exhaust stays here. The danger stays here. Fremont Elementary students should not be asked to absorb more idling cars, more turning, and more traffic along their campus.