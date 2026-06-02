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Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Election Day is today! Plus traffic violence, gas costs, bus lanes, crosswalk, car-nage, and more
9:22 AM PDT on June 2, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
Election Day
  • Today is Election Day – find election links at SBLA’s weekly calendar
  • L.A. Traffic Violence Crisis Not Addressed In Election (Golden State)
  • Angelenos Will Drive At Any Price (Reuters)
  • Westside Bus Connection Public Meetings Start Tomorrow (Canyon News)
  • New Flashing Crosswalk Coming To Hancock Park (Larchmont Buzz)
  • Carnage: Stanton Driver Kills Two Pedestrians (KTLA)
    • Street Racer Hits Onlooker In Compton (KABC)
    • Driver Killed In Brea Freeway Crash (KTLA)
  • Torched Talks To Alan Rothenberg, Leader of 1994 U.S. World Cup

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