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This Week In Livable Streets

Eastside Mural Ride, more D Line, Metro governance, and more.
12:03 PM PDT on May 12, 2026
This Week In Livable Streets
People for Mobility Justice Eastside Mural Ride is this Sunday

Eastside Mural Ride, more D Line, Metro governance, and more.

  • Wednesday 5/13 – Metro will host a D Line construction update virtual meeting at 12 noon, focused on construction activity in Beverly Hills. (If you’re new to the channel, only the first section of the three-part D Line extension is open – two more under-construction sections will open by 2028.) Find meeting details at Eventbrite.
  • Wednesday 5/13 – The Metro Ad Hoc Board Composition Committee will host a 12 noon virtual listening session. With L.A. County governance reforms taking effect soon, Metro plans to recommend governance changes to harmonize with county changes. Find meeting details at Eventbrite.
  • Saturday 5/16 – People for Mobility Justice will host its Eastside Mural Ride bike tour, showcasing spectacular murals throughout Boyle Heights and East L.A. The ride is free and family-friendly. Gather at 9 a.m. at the East L.A. Civic Center at 4801 E. 3rd Street (east end of the Metro E Line). RSVP via Eventbrite.
  • Saturdays and Sundays through 6/14 – Metro will host free art/architecture tours of Union Station (in English and Spanish – see schedule). Tours start at 10:30 a.m. For schedule and to reserve a spot, go to Eventbrite.
  • Next week Tuesday 5/19 – Streetsblog will host the D Line Dash – a commuter race that pits cyclist vs. driver vs. train rider. Follow Streetsblog social media for details: Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, TikTok, or YouTube.
  • Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
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