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Monday’s Headlines

Election links, street repaving, Venice Dell, MacArthur Park, West Hollywood, Burbank, car-nage, and more
10:51 AM PDT on June 1, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
Large asphalt repair on Mason Avenue. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • Tomorrow Is Election Day
  • L.A. Reported Looks Into L.A.’s Failure To Repave Streets
  • State Transit-Oriented Housing Law SB79 L.A. Maps Released (LAist)
  • Long Beach Wants More Say On the Metro Board (LAist)
  • Venice Dell Affordable Housing Project Wins In Court (Mar Vista Voice, Urbanize)
  • Why A Bus Shelter Was Removed Across From MacArthur Park (L.A. Local)
  • West Hollywood Ticketing Drivers Who Block Crosswalks, Intersections (WeHo Times)
  • Burbank Seeks Input On Downtown Streetscape (Leader)
  • Metro Is Hiring Police Officers (LAist)
  • FIFA Doesn’t Want Your Watch Party Labeled “World Cup” (Torched)
  • Person Shot, Killed At Metro Universal Station Park-and-Ride Lot (KCAL)
  • Daily Bruin Cartoon Laments Affordable Gas Prices
  • LASD Arrests Drivers, Impounds Cars, Racing 100+MPH on PCH (Canyon News)
  • Carnage: Two Critically Injured In Pasadena 210 Freeway Crash (SGV Tribune)
    • Driver Suffering Medical Emergency Killed In Santa Clarita Crash (SC Signal)
    • Driver Killed In Jurupa Valley 60 Freeway Crash (KTLA)
    • Driver Deliberately Repeatedly Crashes Car Into Simi Valley Donut Shop (KABC)
    • Closing Arguments In Rebecca Grossman Civil Trial (NBC4)
    • Blake Ackerman Ghost Bike Removed (WeHo Times)
  • Riverside Activates Smart Freeway Ramp System To Reduce Congestion (KTLA)

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