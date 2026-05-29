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Metro fares, A Line construction, D Line construction, Culver City, Alhambra, South Pasadena, Long Beach, DTLA, car-nage, and more
9:25 AM PDT on May 29, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
Wilshire/Beverly Station under construction earlier this month. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

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