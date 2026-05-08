Metro Opens New D Line Subway from Koreatown to Beverly Hills
Ride that D! Four new miles of subway, three new stations - 20 minutes from Beverly Hills to Downtown L.A.!
By Joe Linton
5:59 PM PDT on May 8, 2026
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