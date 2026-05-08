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Metro Opens New D Line Subway from Koreatown to Beverly Hills

Ride that D! Four new miles of subway, three new stations - 20 minutes from Beverly Hills to Downtown L.A.!
5:59 PM PDT on May 8, 2026
Metro Opens New D Line Subway from Koreatown to Beverly Hills
Metro D Line at Wilshire/Fairfax Station. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Metro’s $3.5 billion, four-mile D Line Extension Section 1 is open. The public can ride “the D” all weekend for free; the entire Metro rail/bus/bike-share system is free now through Sunday.

The D extends from Wilshire/Western in Koreatown to La Cienega/Wilshire in Beverly Hills. The section includes three new stations: Wilshire/La Brea, Wilshire/Fairfax, and Wilshire/La Cienega. A ride from Beverly Hills to Union Station now takes 23 minutes.

This is the first of three D Line extensions that will take the line to Westwood. Construction is well underway, with those five additional D Line miles expected to open before the 2028 Olympics/Paralympics.

Map of 9-mile 3-section Metro D Line extension. Section 1 opened today.

Opening ceremonies took place this morning atop the Petersen Automotive Museum, adjacent to the Wilshire/Fairfax station. Large crowds assembled to ride the D.

@streetsblogla8

Metro’s D Line subway is open!

♬ original sound – streetsblogla

Enjoy pictures of today’s grand opening festivities.

Opening day speeches and ribbon-cutting took place in this large tent atop the Petersen Museum
First open-to-the-public westbound D Line train at Wilshire/Fairfax
The first few D Line trains were very crowded
Metro D Line Wilshire/La Cienega Station in Beverly Hills
Above ground at Wilshire/La Cienega Station soon after the D Line opened
Metro D Line Wilshire/Fairfax Station
Wilshire/Fairfax Station has images of the collection at the L.A. County Museum of Art, which is across the street from the stop. Read more about D Line artists at the L.A. Times.
Wilshire/La Brea Station

For more D-tails, see @lintonjoe Bluesky thread and SBLA preview coverage earlier this week. Mark your calendar for May 19, when Streetsblog will host the D Line Dash, a commuter race featuring a transit rider, a cyclist, and a driver – racing from Beverly Hills to Downtown Los Angeles.

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Photo of Joe Linton
Joe Linton

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