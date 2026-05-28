Metro May 2026 Board Updates: Budget, East Valley Rail, NoHo-Pasadena, River Path, and More

The Metro board met today and approved the following reportable decisions.

$9.7 Billion FY2026-27 Budget Approved

The board approved the agency’s $9.7 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2026-27. Metro’s budget is balanced, thanks to billions of dollars in ongoing county sales tax revenue.

Metro graphic showing FY2026-27 budget revenues and expenditures – via presentation

Overall the budget largely represents the status quo. Very modest funding increases – 3% overall – to bus and rail operations budget essentially maintain current service levels. Last year, Metro budgeted for 8.9 million transit revenue service hours; this year budgets 8.8 million RSH.

As with past Metro budgets, the agency continues to spend heavily on widening freeways. The FY2026-27 budget includes $886.9 million for “Highway Multimodal Development,” which is 95-plus percent “highway” and de minimus “multimodal.”

One further point of contention on the budget was Metro funding toward the multi-county Metrolink regional rail. Metrolink has recently encountered serious train issues and cut service. Budget cuts from L.A. County Metro and Orange County OCTA threaten to deepen Metrolink’s current crisis, likely leading to deeper service cuts and/or increased fares. Metro board and staff discussion today focused on blaming Metrolink issues on Metrolink management and on OCTA, not on Metro’s potential role in helping to ensure regional rail mobility. The approved budget reduced Metro’s annual regional rail contribution from $181.4 million to $175.3 million, a 3.4 percent cut.

For more budget information, see staff report, presentation, 13-page budget summary, or 80-page budget book.

$4 Billion East San Fernando Valley Rail Budget Approved

Metro ESFV rail project map (click to enlarge). Teal blue shows the initial $4 billion 6.5-mile surface light rail alignment. Image via fact sheet

The Metro board approved the $3.999 billion life-of-project (LOP) budget for the East San Fernando Valley rail project [staff report]. The initial 6.5-mile 11-station light rail line will be located in the middle of Van Nuys Boulevard from the Metro G Line to San Fernando Road. The project is currently in early construction stages. Last November the Metro board approved plans to end the line at a new Metrolink infill station at Van Nuys Boulevard in Pacoima.

Today’s ESFV approval amends the design-build contract with San Fernando Transit Constructors, which is led by Skanska.

Half-Billion Dollar NoHo-Pasadena BRT Budget Approved

Yesterday, Metro broke ground on its North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit line, a 19-mile 22 station BRT spanning the cities of Burbank, Glendale, Pasadena and L.A. City neighborhoods of Eagle Rock and North Hollywood.

That project, too, was already in early construction stages. Today, the board approved its $409 million LOP budget [staff report]. Though there are still some complications with the city of Burbank, Metro expects the new BRT line to open by early 2028.

River Path Motion Approved

The board approved a motion, authored by Mayor Karen Bass and Supervisor Hilda Solis, that seeks to kick-start Metro’s stalled plans to complete the L.A. River bike/walk path.

Metro has voter-approved funds that should be enough to fulfill Metro’s promise to build the missing portions of the 50-plus-mile path. But river path progress has ground to a halt over a couple of issues. Metro states it will only build the path after some other agency steps up to take over maintenance responsibilities. Further, Metro spent millions of dollars designing an excessively wide and over-engineered mostly-elevated highway that costs too much to build.

The Festival Trail is working alongside other bike/mobility advocates to push for a low-cost in-channel design that should be able to be completed before the 2028 Olympics. The advocates worked with Metro boardmembers to craft today’s motion, which directs Metro, together with L.A. City and L.A. County, to determine which governmental body should ultimately oversee and maintain the future path.

Bass Elected Board Chair

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was elected Metro board chair for the upcoming fiscal year, starting July 1.