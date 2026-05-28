Metro May 2026 Board Updates: Budget, East Valley Rail, NoHo-Pasadena, River Path, and More
Metro approved its annual budget, and budgets for East San Fernando Valley light rail and NoHo-Pasadena BRT. The board approved a motion to advance the L.A. River bike/walk path. And Mayor Bass will chair the board starting in July.
The Los Angeles River in downtown L.A. - photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
The Metro board met today and approved the following reportable decisions.
$9.7 Billion FY2026-27 Budget Approved
The board approved the agency’s $9.7 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2026-27. Metro’s budget is balanced, thanks to billions of dollars in ongoing county sales tax revenue.
Overall the budget largely represents the status quo. Very modest funding increases – 3% overall – to bus and rail operations budget essentially maintain current service levels. Last year, Metro budgeted for 8.9 million transit revenue service hours; this year budgets 8.8 million RSH.
One further point of contention on the budget was Metro funding toward the multi-county Metrolink regional rail. Metrolink has recently encountered serious train issues and cut service. Budget cuts from L.A. County Metro and Orange County OCTA threaten to deepen Metrolink’s current crisis, likely leading to deeper service cuts and/or increased fares. Metro board and staff discussion today focused on blaming Metrolink issues on Metrolink management and on OCTA, not on Metro’s potential role in helping to ensure regional rail mobility. The approved budget reduced Metro’s annual regional rail contribution from $181.4 million to $175.3 million, a 3.4 percent cut.
That project, too, was already in early construction stages. Today, the board approved its $409 million LOP budget [staff report]. Though there are still some complications with the city of Burbank, Metro expects the new BRT line to open by early 2028.
River Path Motion Approved
The board approved a motion, authored by Mayor Karen Bass and Supervisor Hilda Solis, that seeks to kick-start Metro’s stalled plans to complete the L.A. River bike/walk path.
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Metro broke ground on a long-delayed new 19-mile BRT line to run through four cities - Glendale, Los Angeles, Burbank and Pasadena. Completion is expected by 2028, but the project remains... complicated.