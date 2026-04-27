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CicLAvia West L.A. – Open Thread

How was your CicLAvia West L.A.? Check out SBLA's event photos!
2:12 PM PDT on April 27, 2026
CicLAvia West L.A. – Open Thread
CicLAvia in Westwood for the first time ever. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
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Yesterday, CicLAvia debuted a new route through Westwood and West Los Angeles. The popular open streets event took place on three miles of Westwood and Santa Monica Boulevards. As usual, tens of thousands of participants made their way along car-free streets. Most people bicycled, and plenty walked, jogged, skated, or went by wheelchair, scooter, unicycle, tricycle, octocycle, and probably a few other modes. Activity hubs were crowded with booths, vendors, music, and more.

Other than the location, what was different from other wonderful CicLAvia events? Not that much. Caltrans is working on sidewalk reconstruction and street resurfacing on Santa Monica Boulevard, so some sidewalks were under construction, and the street a bit more cracked and potholed than some other CicLAvias. Gusty winds knocked over a lot of sandwich board barricades.

But really, it was the same celebration of people-powered humanity joyfully making their way through the city in ways that only take place when cars are removed from public spaces.

Riders of all ages took to the streets during CicLAvia
CicLAvia on Santa Monica Boulevard
CicLAvia on Westwood Boulevard at Wilshire Boulevard
CicLAvia participants on skateboard, bike, rollerblade and foot
CicLAvia on Santa Monica Boulevard
The event went past the mostly-repaired frontage of Westwood’s 99 Ranch Market, where a driver recently crashed into the building, killing three people and injuring six others
Jacaranda trees in bloom along Santa Monica Boulevard CicLAvia
CicLAvia West L.A.

Readers – how was your experience at yesterday’s CicLAvia West L.A.?

Upcoming open streets: Sunday 6/28 – CicLAvia Leimert Park meets Expo Park

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Photo of Joe Linton
Joe Linton

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Bicycling | Caltrans | CicLAvia | Open Streets | Safety | West LA | Westwood

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