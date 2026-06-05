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Friday’s Headlines

Election vote counts trickling in, ICE, Forest Lawn, Pasadena, Claremont, car-nage and more
10:49 AM PDT on June 5, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
Forest Lawn Drive. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

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