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Thursday’s Headlines

Election results, LAPD, D Line Dash, SB79, Glendale, Amtrak, World Cup stadium parking, and more
9:05 AM PDT on June 4, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
L.A. Mayor vote tallies as of this morning
  • Not Much New News In Election Results, Lots Of Vote-Counting Remains
  • Internal Report Found LAPD “Rampant Culture of Misconduct” (LAT)
  • Watch Three Fun D Line Dash Videos: Cyclist, Driver, and Subway Rider
  • South Pasadena Approves Fremont Bike Lanes Plan (So Pas Active Instagram)
  • L.A. City Approves Low Rise Housing Plan, To Stave Off CA SB79 (LAist)
  • Glendale Council Back and Forth on La Crescenta Bike Improvements (CV Weekly)
  • Amtrak Surfliner Adds World Cup Service, Urges Reservations (NBC4, Spectrum1)
  • SoFi Stadium World Cup Parking $150-300 (NBC4)
  • Crash Ruling: Deadly Speeding Drivers Grossman, Erickson Owe $176M (Daily News, KTLA, KABC)

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