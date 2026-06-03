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Wednesday’s Headlines

Preliminary election results, Pasadena, Eastside rail plan, Santa Monica, Pasadena, WeHo, car-nage, and more
8:47 AM PDT on June 3, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
Map of Metro Phase 2 Eastside Transit Corridor light rail from East L.A. to Montebello
  • Election Preliminary Results – Latest Tallies at County Registrar
    • Mayor Bass Makes Runoff, Pratt Appears Likely Opponent (LAT, L.A. Material, LAist, Daily News, KTLA, KCAL)
    • Horvath and Durazo Elected County Supervisors (LAT)
    • Sheriff Luna Leads Villanueva, But Runoff Likely (LAT, LAist)
    • Controller Mejia Apparently Reelected, Incumbent City Attorney Feldstein Soto Apparently Unseated (LAT)
    • Councilmember Park Apparently Reelected (LAT)
    • L.A. Incumbent Councilmembers – Hernandez, Yaroslavsky, Rodriguez, Soto-Martinez, McOsker – Apparently Reelected (LAT)
    • LB Mayor Richardson Apparently Reelected Avoiding Runoff, LB Council Incumbents Lead (LB Post)
    • Pasadena Incumbents Sweep (Pasadena Now)
    • Glendale Safe Streets Advocate Alek Bartrosouf Leading For Third Council Seat (County Registrar)
  • Pasadena Complete Streets To Launch Bike Plan Tonight (Pasadena Now)
  • Metro Releases New Report On Eastside E Line To Montebello (Urbanize)
  • 78-Unit Affordable Housing Under Construction Near SMC E Line Station (Urbanize)
  • Lake Avenue Ped Safety Upgrades To Start Construction In 2027 (Pasadena Now)
  • WeHo Ackerman Ghost Bike Reappears (WeHo Times)
  • Carnage: Family Of 5 Killed In San Bernardino Freeway Crash (LAT)
    • Driver Kills Santa Ana Pedestrian (KTLA)
  • How Streetcars Shaped San Diego (Freeway Exit Podcast)

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