Wednesday’s Headlines
Preliminary election results, Pasadena, Eastside rail plan, Santa Monica, Pasadena, WeHo, car-nage, and more
By Joe Linton
8:47 AM PDT on June 3, 2026
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
Long Beach lands among U.S.’s Top 10 most bike-friendly cities; ranks 2nd in CA
The analysis evaluated 50 major U.S. cities using five key metrics: bike commute percentage, bike modal share, cyclist fatality rates, PeopleForBikes’ city network ratings, and Walk Score’s Bike Score rankings
June 2, 2026
California Just Pulled the Rug Out From Under Transit
CARB Approves Controversial Overhaul of Cap-and-Invest Program
June 2, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
Election Day is today! Plus traffic violence, gas costs, bus lanes, crosswalk, car-nage, and more
June 2, 2026
This Week In Livable Streets
Election Day, Westside bus lanes, Metro meetings, and more
June 1, 2026
Guest Editorial: Alhambra has been Saying No to Another Freeway Ramp for Years. City Hall Should Listen.
Fremont ramp proposals would benefit drivers moving through Alhambra, while burdening people who live, learn, and work here. The noise stays here. The exhaust stays here. The danger stays here. Fremont Elementary students should not be asked to absorb more idling cars, more turning, and more traffic along their campus.
June 1, 2026