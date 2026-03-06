Friday’s Headlines

- ICE Terror Continues (Public Press, L.A. Taco, BH Beat)
- JANM Remembers 1942 Detentions, Parallels to Today (Rafu Shimpo)
- More On Measure HLA At Two Years (Streets for All, Biking in L.A.)
- 376-Unit 82-Parking Mixed-Use Nearly Complete In Chinatown (Urbanize)
- Mid-City Greenways Construction Photos (@lintonjoe Bluesky)
- Mar Vista Voice on L.A. Pushback Against SB79
- Glendale Awards Contract for $12.6M Central Park Revamp (GNP)
- Gas Prices Up 30 Cents Since Trump Started War (KABC)
