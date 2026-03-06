Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

ICE, Measure HLA, Chinatown, Mid-City, SB79, Glendale, and more

8:41 AM PST on March 6, 2026

Mid-City Greenway construction: new curb extension on Formosa Avenue. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

LAPD

City Attorney Takes Her Own Swing at Man Sucker Punched by LAPD in 2024

Eleven months after Officer Joshua Sportiello punched Alexander Mitchell in the face, the City Attorney's office filed misdemeanor resisting charges against him. Was it in retaliation for Mitchell's civil suit?

March 6, 2026
South LA

Dedication: Crenshaw and Slauson to Forever be Known as “Nipsey Hussle Square”

“Age fourteen on up, my whole life took place on these four corners...This really was my foundation," Hussle told Current TV back in 2010. Now renamed in his honor, they pay tribute to how he transformed them.

March 5, 2026
Measure HLA - Healthy Streets

Measure HLA at Two Years: a Timeline of How L.A. City has Resisted Safer Multimodal Streets

With just 300 feet of HLA upgrades in two years, L.A. City's main effort has been to actively block HLA progress

March 5, 2026
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

World Cup, LAPD, LASD, congestion pricing, Waymo, homelessness, Long Beach, Metrolink, Glendale, car-nage, and more

March 5, 2026
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Nipsey Hussle Square, Long Beach, marathon, Griffith Park, Sycamore Grove Park, car-nage, and more

March 4, 2026
SGV

SGV Connect 146: What’s Next for the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority

CEO Habib Balian joins SGV Connect to discuss the A Line’s steady ridership, transit-oriented development along the corridor, and the shift to a new delivery model for the long-anticipated Claremont extension.

March 3, 2026
