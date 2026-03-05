Thursday’s Headlines

- Metro Announces Shuttle Bus Service For World Cup Matches (The Source, LAist, Spectrum1)
- Shuttle fare $1.75, single game parking $75-120
- Koreatown World Cup Watch Parties Announced (L.A. Local)
- Juries Award $30M In Settlements For 2 LAPD Shootings: Jermaine Petit and Steffon Barber (Sentinel)
- County Approves $5M Settlement For 4 Sheriff Dept. Car Crash Lawsuits (LAist)
- UCLA's Michael Manville Talks Congestion Pricing on It Turns Out Podcast
- Traffic Safety Board: Speeding Waymo Not Reckless When Hitting Ped (SaMo Next)
- Community Groups Push To Repeal Anti-Homeless Zones In Soto-Martinez District (L.A. Taco)
- Long Beach Council Looks To Streamline Public Works For Safer Streets (LB Post)
- City Quickly Fixes Curb Daylighting Paint (SaMo Next)
- Metrolink Shares SCORE Improvements Plan (@calelecricrail, presentation)
- More On May 8 Metro D Line Extension Opening (Beverly Press)
- Glendale Council Approves Central Park Revamp, Discusses SB79 & BRT (CV Weekly)
- Carnage: Person Hospitalized from Fullerton Head-On Crash (KABC)
- Former WeHo Mayor Involved In No-Injuries Car Crash (WeHo Times)
