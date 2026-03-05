Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

World Cup, LAPD, LASD, congestion pricing, Waymo, homelessness, Long Beach, Metrolink, Glendale, car-nage, and more

9:12 AM PST on March 5, 2026

Metro World Cup 2026 shuttle service map

  • Metro Announces Shuttle Bus Service For World Cup Matches (The Source, LAist, Spectrum1)
    • Shuttle fare $1.75, single game parking $75-120
    • Koreatown World Cup Watch Parties Announced (L.A. Local)
  • Juries Award $30M In Settlements For 2 LAPD Shootings: Jermaine Petit and Steffon Barber (Sentinel)
  • County Approves $5M Settlement For 4 Sheriff Dept. Car Crash Lawsuits (LAist)
  • UCLA's Michael Manville Talks Congestion Pricing on It Turns Out Podcast
  • Traffic Safety Board: Speeding Waymo Not Reckless When Hitting Ped (SaMo Next)
  • Community Groups Push To Repeal Anti-Homeless Zones In Soto-Martinez District (L.A. Taco)
  • Long Beach Council Looks To Streamline Public Works For Safer Streets (LB Post)
  • City Quickly Fixes Curb Daylighting Paint (SaMo Next)
  • Metrolink Shares SCORE Improvements Plan (@calelecricrail, presentation)
  • More On May 8 Metro D Line Extension Opening (Beverly Press)
  • Glendale Council Approves Central Park Revamp, Discusses SB79 & BRT (CV Weekly)
  • Carnage: Person Hospitalized from Fullerton Head-On Crash (KABC)
    • Former WeHo Mayor Involved In No-Injuries Car Crash (WeHo Times)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

South LA

Dedication: Crenshaw and Slauson to Forever be Known as “Nipsey Hussle Square”

“Age fourteen on up, my whole life took place on these four corners...This really was my foundation," Hussle told Current TV back in 2010. Now renamed in his honor, they pay tribute to how he transformed them.

March 5, 2026
Measure HLA - Healthy Streets

Measure HLA at Two Years: a Timeline of How L.A. City has Resisted Safer Multimodal Streets

With just 300 feet of HLA upgrades in two years, L.A. City's main effort has been to actively block HLA progress

March 5, 2026
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Nipsey Hussle Square, Long Beach, marathon, Griffith Park, Sycamore Grove Park, car-nage, and more

March 4, 2026
SGV

SGV Connect 146: What’s Next for the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority

CEO Habib Balian joins SGV Connect to discuss the A Line’s steady ridership, transit-oriented development along the corridor, and the shift to a new delivery model for the long-anticipated Claremont extension.

March 3, 2026
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

ICE, Playa del Rey, L.A. City charter reform, World Cup, Pasadena, Culver City, car-nage, and more

March 3, 2026
Parking

New UCLA Report Looks into the High Cost to Build Parking

For new apartments, the research found that building required parking adds roughly $50,000 to $100,000 per unit, and disproportionately increases the cost to build smaller apartments

March 2, 2026
See all posts