Wednesday’s Headlines

LAPD, ICE staging, L.A. Mayor's race, AI camera bus lane enforcement, L.A. is not Amsterdam, housing, car-nage, and more

10:03 AM PST on February 11, 2026

Streetsblog Editor Joe Linton has the AI stuff all figured out. Photo by Joe Anthony/Streetsblog

  • LAPD Subverts Less-Lethal Weapons Rules (L.A. Taco)
  • Bass Issues Order Banning ICE Staging On City Property (LAist, Spectrum1, KTLA)
  • Public Press Reviews L.A. Mayor Race
  • How To Use AI To Improve Your Commute (SBLA Facebook reel)
  • LEJ Explains YouTube Critiques Valley's New Haynes Mini-Park
  • That Tired "L.A. Isn't Amsterdam" Cliche (Biking in L.A.)
  • 63-Unit Mixed-Use Nearly Complete Near Slauson K Line Station (Urbanize)
  • LAT Alum Looks Forward To D Line Opening (L.A. Reported)
  • Red Tail Crossing 102-Unit Affordable Housing Opens In Westchester (KCAL)
  • Carnage: Two Killed In Westchester 405 Freeway Crash (KCAL)
    • Toddler In Critical Condition After Pasadena Head-On Crash (Pasadena Now)
    • Hit-and-Run Driver Killed East L.A. Scooter Rider (KABC)
    • Santa Clarita Mourns Couple Killed By Driver (NBC4)
    • Westwood Market Driver Crashed Into Will Re-Open (KTLA, Spectrum1)
    • Long Beach Intersection Where Cyclist Killed Was Known To Be Deadly (LB Post)

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

speed limits

speed limits

L.A. Seeks Input on Proposed Speed Camera Locations

L.A. is planning 125 speed camera systems citywide - location criteria includes histories of speeding/crashes/racing, areas with concentrated vulnerable populations, etc.

February 11, 2026
Bike Walk Paths

Eyes on the Path: L.A. City Adding New Access Points to Chandler Path

New accessible ramp under construction at Strohm Avenue

February 10, 2026
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Alissa Walker, Florence bus lanes, Baldwin Park Greenway opening, ESFV rail, Santa Monica first/last mile connections, and more

February 10, 2026
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

ICE, L.A. council candidates, East Hollywood TOD, Long Beach, Santa Monica, Westwood, car-nage, and more

February 10, 2026
Katy Young Yaroslavsky

Councilmember Yaroslavsky Calls for Urgent City Response to Westwood Driver Killing Three People

Councilmember Park also responds to killing of Playa del Rey cyclist, calls to "to re-assess the area for... improvements."

February 9, 2026
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Raman enters race for mayor, ICE, Olympics, Monterey Park, Burbank, San Marino, Torrance, car-nage, and more

February 9, 2026
