Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

ICE, L.A. council candidates, East Hollywood TOD, Long Beach, Santa Monica, Westwood, car-nage, and more

10:34 AM PST on February 10, 2026

Santa Monica Bergamot Station first/last mile upgrades on Stewart Street. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • ICE Terror Continues, Increasing In San Diego, Inland Empire (L.A. Taco)
  • L.A. Local Profiles 12 Candidates Running For Curren Price Council Seat
  • 7-Story 290-Unit Affordable Housing Under Construction Near Vermont/SaMo Station (Urbanize)
  • New CA Laws Encourage More LB Housing (LB Biz Journal)
  • Community Bike Ride To Show Bergamot 1st/Last Mile (Yo Venice)
  • Bike Police Return to Downtown Santa Monica (SM Next)
  • Westwood VA Evicting Private School/Business Tenants (Westside Current)
  • Carnage: Person Killed In Castaic 5 Fwy Solo Car Crash (SC Signal)
    • Three People Hospitalized In Fiery Northridge Crash (KTLA)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Bike Walk Paths

Eyes on the Path: L.A. City Adding New Access Points to Chandler Path

New accessible ramp under construction at Strohm Avenue

February 10, 2026
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Alissa Walker, Florence bus lanes, Baldwin Park Greenway opening, ESFV rail, Santa Monica first/last mile connections, and more

February 10, 2026
Katy Young Yaroslavsky

Councilmember Yaroslavsky Calls for Urgent City Response to Westwood Driver Killing Three People

Councilmember Park also responds to killing of Playa del Rey cyclist, calls to "to re-assess the area for... improvements."

February 9, 2026
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Raman enters race for mayor, ICE, Olympics, Monterey Park, Burbank, San Marino, Torrance, car-nage, and more

February 9, 2026
Caltrans

Santa Monica/West L.A. Leaders Urge Caltrans to Build “Ohio to Ohio” Bike Link With Santa Monica Boulevard Rehab

While Westside officials are pushing Caltrans to add some needed bike infrastructure, their logic contradicts the City of L.A.'s efforts to dodge implementing Measure HLA.

February 6, 2026
SGV

Monterey Park to Draft Ballot Measure Banning Data Centers

After two months of heavy pushback from the community, elected officials now appear to have a united front against data center developers, and an imminent lawsuit from one of them.

February 6, 2026
