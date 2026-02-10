Tuesday’s Headlines

- ICE Terror Continues, Increasing In San Diego, Inland Empire (L.A. Taco)
- Judge Blocks CA Ban On Masked ICE Agents (LAist, KTLA, Spectrum1)
- LAist Maps Communities Most Terrorized By ICE
- ICE Raids Drive $3.7M Summer Business Losses (Westside Current)
- L.A. Local Profiles 12 Candidates Running For Curren Price Council Seat
- 7-Story 290-Unit Affordable Housing Under Construction Near Vermont/SaMo Station (Urbanize)
- New CA Laws Encourage More LB Housing (LB Biz Journal)
- Community Bike Ride To Show Bergamot 1st/Last Mile (Yo Venice)
- Bike Police Return to Downtown Santa Monica (SM Next)
- Westwood VA Evicting Private School/Business Tenants (Westside Current)
- Carnage: Person Killed In Castaic 5 Fwy Solo Car Crash (SC Signal)
- Three People Hospitalized In Fiery Northridge Crash (KTLA)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA