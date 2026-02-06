Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Car-nage, WeHo K Line, Olympics, Measure ULA, La Cañada, Downey, and more

8:48 AM PST on February 6, 2026

Screengrab from KABC

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Santa Monica/West L.A. Leaders Urge Caltrans to Build “Ohio to Ohio” Bike Link With Santa Monica Boulevard Rehab

While Westside officials are pushing Caltrans to add some needed bike infrastructure, their logic contradicts the City of L.A.'s efforts to dodge implementing Measure HLA.

February 6, 2026
SGV

Monterey Park to Draft Ballot Measure Banning Data Centers

After two months of heavy pushback from the community, elected officials now appear to have a united front against data center developers, and an imminent lawsuit from one of them.

February 6, 2026
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

ICE, LAPD, bus rider shooting, Olympics, Beverly Hills, WeHo, Metro Youth Council, LAX, car-nage, and more

February 5, 2026
Sepulveda Transit

L.A.’s Historic Affair with Monorails

The Sepulveda Transit Corridor monorail is not the first time that Los Angeles has flirted with - and rejected - the idea of a monorail

February 4, 2026
LADOT

New Bike Lanes on Hobart Blvd in Hollywood

New Hobart lanes extend a half mile from Fountain Avenue to Hollywood Boulevard

February 4, 2026
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Transit Equity Day, olympics transpo, WeHo green, PCH, Culver City, A Line, Metrolink, car-nage, and more

February 4, 2026
