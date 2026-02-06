Friday’s Headlines

- Carnage: Westwood Driver Kills 3, Injures 6 More, Crashing Into Market (Biking in L.A., LAT, Daily Bruin, SMDP, CCWW News, Spectrum, Daily News, KCAL, KTLA, KABC)
- Westside Traffic Deaths Highlight L.A. City Botched Safety Plans (Michael Schneider)
- Motorcyclist Killed In South L.A. 110 Freeway Crash (LAist, KABC, KCAL)
- Ktown Driver Crashes Into Pole, Hydrant (KABC)
- Culver City Driver Crashes Into Wall Next To Home (CC Crossroads)
- West Hollywood To Rally For K Line Alignment (WeHo Times)
- More On Report Looking At L.A. Canceling Hosting Olympics (LAist)
- BH Beat Profiles Street Vendor Advocate Rudy Espinoza
- Mar Vista Voice Profiles ULA Mansion Tax Debates
- Rep. Linda Sánchez Secures Funds Including For Foothill Buses (Patriot)
- Split La Cañada Council Approves Contested 3-Story 30-Home Development (Outlook)
- Downey Approves EV Charging Hub (Patriot)
- LAT on CA Botched E-Bike Voucher Program
