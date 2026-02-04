Wednesday’s Headlines

- Free Metro (and other bus/rail) Rides for Transit Equity Day Today
- Congress Approves $94M For Metro 2028 Olympics Transpo (The Source, LAist, Sentinel, Spectrum1)
- More on Driver Killing Pregnant Cyclist In Playa Del Rey (KABC, KCAL)
- More Critics Weigh In on WeHo Green Lanes (WeHo Times)
- Malibu Responds To PCH Death, Announces Safety Measures (KABC)
- Culver to Revamp School Parking For Bike-to-School (CC Crossroads)
- Classy Whale YouTube Rides the Entire Metro A Line
- City's First Flashing "HAWK" Crossing (Pasadena Facebook, Pas. Now)
- One Killed In Metrolink vs. Car Crash In Glendale (KABC, NBC4)
- Carnage: North Hills Motorcyclist Critically Injured In Crash (KCAL)
- Highland Park Driver Kills Pedestrian (HP90042)
- LAPD Seeks Leads On Several Eastside Hit-and-Runs (Eastsider)
- WeHo Driver Strikes, Injures Scooterist (WeHo Times)
