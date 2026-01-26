Monday’s Headlines

- ICE Terror Continues
- Safe Streets Advocates Stage Die-In To Protest L.A. Traffic Violence (LAT, Biking in L.A.)
- The Future Is L.A. Criticizes Metro For Anti-SB79 & So. Bay Rail
- La Verne Supportive Of First/Last Mile Bikeway In Face Of Some Opposition (LVDN)
- What Is A Protected Bikeway? (LVDN)
- SAFE Pushes For Metro To Complete River Path
- Pasadena Completes Road Diet For North Fair Oaks Ave. (Pasadena Now)
- Metro Sued Over Fatal Stabbing At Universal Station (Daily News)
- Raman Proposes ULA Reform Ballot Measure, Advocates Say Could Gut (Mar Vista Voice, Urbanize)
- Early Metro Rail Construction Closes Parts Of Van Nuys Blvd. (Spectrum1)
- 101 Freeway Wildlife Crossing To Be Completed This Year (LAT)
- Carnage: Hollywood Hit-and-Run Driver Jumps Curb, Injures 2-4 Pedestrians (KTLA, NBC4)
