Monday’s Headlines

ICE, die-in protest, Metro, La Verne, L.A. River path, Pasadena, Measure ULA reform, Van Nuys Blvd, car-nage, and more

9:10 AM PST on January 26, 2026

Photo of L.A. River Path by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • ICE Terror Continues
    • Protestors Decry Minnesota Killings (LAT)
    • Eastside Mutual Support Networks Need Help (BH Beat)
  • Safe Streets Advocates Stage Die-In To Protest L.A. Traffic Violence (LAT, Biking in L.A.)
  • The Future Is L.A. Criticizes Metro For Anti-SB79 & So. Bay Rail
  • La Verne Supportive Of First/Last Mile Bikeway In Face Of Some Opposition (LVDN)
    • What Is A Protected Bikeway? (LVDN)
  • SAFE Pushes For Metro To Complete River Path
  • Pasadena Completes Road Diet For North Fair Oaks Ave. (Pasadena Now)
  • Metro Sued Over Fatal Stabbing At Universal Station (Daily News)
  • Raman Proposes ULA Reform Ballot Measure, Advocates Say Could Gut (Mar Vista Voice, Urbanize)
  • Early Metro Rail Construction Closes Parts Of Van Nuys Blvd. (Spectrum1)
  • 101 Freeway Wildlife Crossing To Be Completed This Year (LAT)
  • Carnage: Hollywood Hit-and-Run Driver Jumps Curb, Injures 2-4 Pedestrians (KTLA, NBC4)
    • Apparent DUI Driver Kills Person In Fullerton Crash (KTLA, KABC, NBC4, KCAL)
    • Driver Kills Pedestrian On 110 Freeway In South L.A. (LAT)
    • Driver Crashes Into Canoga Park Barber Shop, Injures 3 People (Daily News)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

