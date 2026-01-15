Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

LAPD, potholes, green bike lanes, Metro policing, L.A. River, car-nage, and more

9:56 AM PST on January 15, 2026

“Large asphalt repair” on Vermont Avenue with pothole in unrepaired area in foreground. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • L.A. Considers Somewhat Limiting Policing vs. Protests (L.A. Taco)
  • L.A. Is Awash In Potholes (LAT)
  • West Hollywood Will Paint Existing Bike Lanes Green (WeHo Times, Biking in L.A.)
  • LAist Interviews Metro Police Chief Bill Scott
  • Metro Seeks Input On L.A. River Path Plan (Eastsider)
  • Kick Off for Push for Ballot Measure to Tax Overpaid CEOs (LAT)
  • County Weighs Budget Cuts to Homelessness Work (LAist)
  • County Approves Initial Phase Of La Brea Tar Pits Revamp (Urbanize)
  • Man Seriously Injured By B Line Train In East Hollywood (Eastsider)
  • Carnage: Driver Killed In Burbank Crash (Eastsider)
    • San Bernardino 3-Car Crash Kills Two People (KABC)
    • Mid-City Driver Crashes into Foot Truck, Injuring Person (KTLA)

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

