Thursday’s Headlines

- L.A. Considers Somewhat Limiting Policing vs. Protests (L.A. Taco)
- L.A. Is Awash In Potholes (LAT)
- To LAT, city said it will do resurfacing later this year - despite resurfacing pause since July when city did "large asphalt repair"
- West Hollywood Will Paint Existing Bike Lanes Green (WeHo Times, Biking in L.A.)
- LAist Interviews Metro Police Chief Bill Scott
- Metro Seeks Input On L.A. River Path Plan (Eastsider)
- Kick Off for Push for Ballot Measure to Tax Overpaid CEOs (LAT)
- County Weighs Budget Cuts to Homelessness Work (LAist)
- County Approves Initial Phase Of La Brea Tar Pits Revamp (Urbanize)
- Man Seriously Injured By B Line Train In East Hollywood (Eastsider)
- Carnage: Driver Killed In Burbank Crash (Eastsider)
