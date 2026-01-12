This Week In Livable Streets

Metro board committees, Satoru Tsuneishi Park opening, Santa Fe Dam ride, and more.
- Tuesday 1/13 - Tomorrow, the city of Monrovia will host the grand opening for Satoru Tsuneishi Park at 1111 Encino Avenue. Ribbon-cutting and speeches are scheduled for 3 p.m. Please RSVP to tcherry@monroviaca.gov or 626-256-8226. Additional park information at SBLA coverage of groundbreaking or city webpage.
- Wednesday 1/14 - Metro will host a 12-1 p.m. virtual construction update meeting for the Metro D Line subway extension segments 1,2, and 3. Details at Eventbrite.
- Wednesday and Thursday 1/14-15 - Metro board committees will meet to discuss and vote on various agenda items in advance of next week's full board meeting. Wednesday's Planning Committee agenda includes consequential decisions on the Sepulveda Transit Corridor [staff report] and Torrance K Line Extension [staff report]. Meeting details, including agendas and staff reports, at Metro board webpage.
- Saturday 1/17 - ActiveSGV and SGV Water Action will host a 20 mile Ride to Santa Fe Dam on the San Gabriel River. The free event starts at 9 a.m. from the Jeff Seymour Family Center in El Monte. Details at Eventbrite.
- Sunday 1/18 - ActiveSGV will host Bike Rodeo and Bike Skills Course from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Jeff Seymour Family Center in El Monte. Details at Eventbrite.
- Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.
- Ongoing: scheduled Metro service alerts:
- Metro G Line construction detours are in effect through 2027.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org