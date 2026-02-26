Thursday’s Headlines

- ICE Terror Continues (L.A. Taco)
- LAPD Traffic Stop Data Shows Racial Bias (LAist)
- State Senator Gonzalez Pushes For Speed Cameras On PCH (LB Post)
- L.A. Figuring Out How To Delay Near-Transit Upzoning (LAist)
- Santa Monica Moving Too Slowly On SM Blvd Safety (SM Next)
- Santa Monica Crosswalk Removal Questioned (SM Next)
- Charter Reform Commission Recommends Changes, More Coming (LAist)
- Metro E Line Atlantic Station Temporarily Closed Due To Suspicious Package on Train (NBC4, KCAL)
- Metro Board Meeting Today 10 a.m. (Agenda)
- Beverly Hills Fixing Potholes Before Marathon (Beverly Press)
- WeHo Adjusts Traffic Signal Timing After Viral Video (WeHo Times)
- Tesla Sues CA Over Autopilot (LAT)
- Carnage: Lynwood Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian (KTLA)
- Train Crash In Glendale, 100 Years Ago (CV Weekly)
- Record-Breaking Heat Forecast This Week (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA