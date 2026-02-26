Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

ICE, LAPD, speed cameras, SB79, Santa Monica, charter reform, E Line, Beverly Hills, WeHo, car-nage, and more

8:40 AM PST on February 26, 2026

It’s possible that the D Line subway extension opening date could be announced at today’s Metro Board meeting. D Line extension status report via Construction Committee report earlier this month.

  • ICE Terror Continues (L.A. Taco)
  • LAPD Traffic Stop Data Shows Racial Bias (LAist)
  • State Senator Gonzalez Pushes For Speed Cameras On PCH (LB Post)
  • L.A. Figuring Out How To Delay Near-Transit Upzoning (LAist)
  • Santa Monica Moving Too Slowly On SM Blvd Safety (SM Next)
  • Santa Monica Crosswalk Removal Questioned (SM Next)
  • Charter Reform Commission Recommends Changes, More Coming (LAist)
  • Metro E Line Atlantic Station Temporarily Closed Due To Suspicious Package on Train (NBC4, KCAL)
  • Metro Board Meeting Today 10 a.m. (Agenda)
  • Beverly Hills Fixing Potholes Before Marathon (Beverly Press)
  • WeHo Adjusts Traffic Signal Timing After Viral Video (WeHo Times)
  • Tesla Sues CA Over Autopilot (LAT)
  • Carnage: Lynwood Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian (KTLA)
    • Three Car Hollywood Blvd. Crash Results In Injuries (KABC)
    • Driver Injured In Pomona Crash Against Tree (NBC4)
  • Train Crash In Glendale, 100 Years Ago (CV Weekly)
  • Record-Breaking Heat Forecast This Week (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

SGV

SGV Bus Rapid Transit Gets Another $3.9M for Study and Design

Early improvements combine for about 14 miles of continuous bus lanes, expected to be installed in advance of the 2028 Olympic games

February 26, 2026
Westside Subway

Metro D Line Subway Extension Will Open Friday May 8

Subway riders will be able to travel from Beverly Hills to Downtown L.A. in just 20 minutes

February 26, 2026
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Westwood, SB79, shade competition, Bundy TOD, Pasadena parking, car-nage, and more

February 25, 2026
Special Features

Tuesday’s Headlines

ICE, bike-walk funding, SB 79, potholes, Metro, armadillos, housing, car-nage, and more

February 24, 2026
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Long Beach 2nd Street Bridge, Metro board meetings, NoHo-Pasadena BRT, SB79, LADOT speed camera program, and more

February 23, 2026
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

ICE, Playa del Rey, L.A.'s worst intersections, Huntington Library, SFV Metro construction, car-nage, and more

February 23, 2026
See all posts