Friday’s Headlines

- Metro D Line Extension Will Open May 8 (LAist, The Source, Urbanize, Beverly Press, NBC4, LAT, Daily News)
- Two Fun Metro D Line Announcement Vids (YouTube, Instagram)
- Metro Restoring Streets Around New Station (Beverly Press)
- Watch SBLA's one-minute D Line project preview from November
- 9 People Injured In Metro A Line Train vs. SUV Crash In South L.A. (NBC4, KCAL)
- Mayor Bass Breaks Ground On Wilmington Ped/Bike Bridge (NBC4)
- It Costs A Lot To Build Parking Spaces (UCLA ITS)
- City of Carson Approves Bike Lanes Plan (Daily Breeze)
- Pasadena Grapples With Sidewalk Repair Issues (Pasadena Now)
- Clashes Over Law Keeping Oil Drilling Away From Schools (L.A. Local)
- Ped Scramble Coming To San Vicente/Santa Monica (WeHo Times)
- Downey Approves World Cup Fan Zone (Patriot)
- L.A. City Seeks Extension For Bike-Ped Projects (LAT)
- Worst Intersection Online Competition (LAist)
- LAT Profiles A Nutty Quixotic Anti-Car Protestor
- Carnage: Apparent DUI Driver Kills DTLA Pedestrian (KCAL)
- Santa Clarita Driver Crashes Into Pole, Causing Power Outage (SC Signal)
- Record Breaking Heat Expected Today (KCAL)
