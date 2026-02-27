Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Metro D Line, Wilmington ped/bike bridge, parking, Carson, Pasadena, oil, WeHo, Downey, car-nage and more

11:18 AM PST on February 27, 2026

Rendering of Port of L.A. Avalon Pedestrian Bridge and Promenade Gateway project

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

accessibility

“Disrespectful” and “infuriating”: L.A.’s progress on making streets safe and accessible for disabled people stalled for decades

Curb ramps have been required when repaving a street since 1992. Why is L.A. only now saying it must follow the law?

February 27, 2026
SGV

SGV Bus Rapid Transit Gets Another $3.9M for Study and Design

Early improvements combine for about 14 miles of continuous bus lanes, expected to be installed in advance of the 2028 Olympic games

February 26, 2026
Westside Subway

Metro D Line Subway Extension Will Open Friday May 8

Subway riders will be able to travel from Beverly Hills to Downtown L.A. in just 20 minutes

February 26, 2026
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

ICE, LAPD, speed cameras, SB79, Santa Monica, charter reform, E Line, Beverly Hills, WeHo, car-nage, and more

February 26, 2026
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Westwood, SB79, shade competition, Bundy TOD, Pasadena parking, car-nage, and more

February 25, 2026
Special Features

Tuesday’s Headlines

ICE, bike-walk funding, SB 79, potholes, Metro, armadillos, housing, car-nage, and more

February 24, 2026
